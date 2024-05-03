Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Asgard’s Wrath 2, Oculus Studios

Asgards Wrath 2 Launches New Doomsday Legion Cosmic Event

Oculus Studios launched a brand new limited cosmic event for Asgards Wrath 2, as players will take on The Doomsday Legion.

Article Summary New cosmic event for Asgard's Wrath 2 features The Doomsday Legion.

Players confront Fire Demon Surtur and his army in multiple dimensions.

Complete Objectives to earn weapons like the Chasmata Blade and Axe.

Win Surtur’s Sentinel and Black Death armor sets with unique powers.

Oculus Studios and Sanzaru Games have launched a brand new limited cosmic event for Asgards Wrath 2, as players will be thrown into battle with The Doomsday Legion. For this particular battle, you'll encounter the vengeful Fire Demon, Surtur, as he has harnessed Loki Anomalies and used them to spawn an army of monsters across several dimensions. It will be up to you to fight them off by heading into battle and snagging different powerful unlockables and rewards in the process. This includes several premium rewards like the Chasmata Blade, Chasmata Axe, Chasmata Disk, the Surtur's Sentinel, and the Black Death armor sets. We have more details for you below, as the event is now live.

Asgards Wrath 2 – The Doomsday Legion

Tears in the fabric of the universe must be mended, not exploited. It falls on you to confront the rogue forces toying with powers beyond their comprehension and contain this menace before the unthinkable happens. An unsettling rumor has reached your ears, though. It seems that one of the foes you must face is…yourself? This month's Cosmic Objectives and Conquests include:

Defeat the Surtur enemies within a Loki Anomaly before they harvest its energy.

Cleanse the Loki Anomaly generating Undead enemies in the Dead Expanse.

Harvest 30 silver ore to hinder the rogue forces' experiments.

Hunt down and destroy a rumored clone of yourself near Sobek's Palace.

Bring an end to The Doomsday Legion and you'll earn unique rewards for your efforts—including the Chasmata Blade, Chasmata Axe, and Chasmata Disk, a trio of weapons touched by the cosmos themselves. It's said, for instance, that the Chasmata Axe once tore a hole in the sky. A suitable weapon for a god. Battling Surtur's forces can also earn you the Surtur's Sentinel armor set, burning with the barely-contained flames of Muspelheim, as well as the nigh-impenetrable Black Death set, unconventional armor reinforced with technology from another dimension.

