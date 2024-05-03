Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: disney, Joe Biden, Karine Jean-Pierre, mark hamill, may 4th, star wars, the book of boba fett, white house

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Bestows Jedi Name Upon President Joe Biden

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill shared what he and President Joe Biden discussed during his White House visit - including Biden's Jedi name.

As much as fans rejoiced at the medal ceremony at the conclusion of Star Wars: A New Hope (1977), actor Mark Hamill shared similar sentiments during his visit to The White House at the invitation of President Joe Biden on the eve of the franchise's holiday May 4th. Unless you have been living under a rock, the date sounds similar to a reference to the Star Wars motto, "May the Force Be With You." His last physical appearance to date as Luke Skywalker in the franchise was on the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett, as the actor lent his voice and altered it to sound younger with the aid of CGI and other de-aging technology. It turns out, it wasn't the first time the actor has visited the sitting president as he shared his thoughts at the May 3rd press briefing (via C-Span).

The White House Welcomes Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill

Introducing Hamill was White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, "Oh, my goodness! I wonder why? Good afternoon, everybody. Happy Friday! Don't say, 'Things don't get exciting in here, sometimes.' There's no introduction that really is needed here. I have a special guest here, as you can see. Mark Hamill decided to join us on this wonderful Friday and I am really excited to turn it over to Mr. Hamill."

Hamill was positioned behind Jean-Pierre, sporting aviator sunglasses. "How many of you had Mark Hamill leading the press briefing in your bingo card? Hands? Yeah, me neither," the actor began. "I just got to meet the President, and he gave me these aviator glasses [puts glasses back into his coat]. I love the merch, love it all, but listen. I just wanted to say I was honored to be asked to come to the White House to meet the President, the most legislatively successful president in my lifetime, and I don't have to go through the list of Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law, the PACT ACT, CHIPS Act, all that, inflation, 15 million jobs. It's all good. I was really thrilled to meet the entire staff, because you know it's not just one person. It's like a composite endeavor, and all these people, my goodness! I have no idea just what went into what went on his plate on a daily basis. That's pretty much it. I'm open to questions. Although, no Star Wars questions, please [smirks], but I want to say once again how grateful I am. It shows you that one person can be so influential and so positive in our lives and, again, thank you so much, [New York Times Chief White House Correspondent] Peter Baker."

The first question to Hamill was about what he talked about with Biden. "First of all, I only expected to be there for five minutes. He showed us all those photographs. It was amazing to me because I was invited to the [Jimmy] Carter White House, and I came," he said. "I came to the [Barack] Obama White House, but I was never invited to the Oval Office in a large gathering, so this one was really extra special." On the inevitable Star Wars question, "I called him, 'Mr. President.' He told me you can call me 'Joe.' I said, 'Can I call you Joe-bi Wan Kenobi?' He liked that, but listen, I'm not here to dominate, and I'll turn it back to our wonderful Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. So thank you so much."

