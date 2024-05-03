Posted in: Board Games, Games, Renegade Game Studios, Tabletop | Tagged: Renegade Game Studios

Renegade Game Studios Announces 10th Anniversary Plans

Renegade Game Studios announced that they will be celebrating the company's 10th Anniversary as some special festivities are coming.

Renegade Game Studios is turning ten years old this year, and with it will come some special anniversary plans for 2024. The company announced a few of those, which we have for you below, but they chose to keep a lot of it secret for now. By all accounts, it sounds like we're going to see some special releases from the company this year tied to a lot of their milestone games of the past decade, which is great news for anyone who wants to get their hands on any they may have missed in the past, or possibly snag an anniversary edition. We'll see what they have cooking in the months to come.

Renegade Game Studios' 10th Anniversary

As a token of appreciation to its loyal fans, Renegade will be offering exclusive 10th-anniversary swag with every purchase. Beginning in June, US customers who spend $100 or more on a single order will receive a limited-edition Renegade 10th Anniversary enamel pin! Also, starting in June, US customers will receive a limited-edition Renegade 10th Anniversary Sticker, each containing a special surprise, with every order made for the remainder of the year.

Renegade fans can also look forward to monthly sales extravaganzas on the 10th of each month. These flash sales will offer incredible value, with select titles available for just $10 to the first 50 customers who seize the opportunity. With a rotating selection of Renegade favorites, these monthly sales are not to be missed. Sign-up for the Renegade newsletter to ensure you're notified! For friendly local game stores, beginning in June, Renegade will be hosting monthly deals on their Retailer Direct website! These deals will feature opportunities to receive free demo copies of the most consistently best-selling Renegade original titles out of the last 10 years, each having had at least four or more print runs – a great fit on ANY game store shelf!

Plus, Renegade will delve into its history with blogs throughout the year, offering fans a nostalgic journey through the company's evolution. From humble beginnings to industry trailblazers, these retrospectives will highlight key moments, beloved titles, and the passionate individuals who have shaped Renegade's success over the past decade.

