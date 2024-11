Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Battle Quest Comics, fcbd, free comic book day

All The Shops That Got Free Comic Book Day Battle Quest Comics

All The Shops That Got Free Comic Book Day Battle Quest Comics... and didn't have to pay for them, either.

Article Summary Battle Quest Comics gives out Steel Siege on FCBD at zero cost to stores.

Andrew Kafoury and Justin Zimmerman co-wrote the 24-page issue.

Artwork by Sid Ven Blu, Sean Hill, and Jeremy Colwell in the free issue.

Discover if your local comic shop is among those with free Battle Quest editions.

Battle Quest Comics' Free Comic Book Day one-shot Steel Siege: Search and Rescue, came to comic stores differently that the other fifty-ish official titles. Co-written by Battle Quest publisher Andrew Kafoury and Justin Zimmerman, with art by Sid Ven Blu, Sean Hill and Jeremy Colwell, where stores usually have to pay around 20-25 cents a copy for the free comic books they give away, that's not the case with this one. Instead, Battle Quest shipped copies completely free to retailers who ask. One of the reasons they attended ComicsPRO Summit was to point this out.

"As for our Free Comics Book Day release, we're building on a program we established a couple years back, shipping original content to partner stores on our own time and dime" said Justin Zimmerman back then. "And this year I couldn't be more excited about our offering. An original 24-page story with some of the best creators in the business. I've said it before and I'll say it again: retailers are our partners… and Battle Quest Comics doesn't take that for granted. And we never will."

And here's a list of those comic stores, to see if yours is one of them!

3 Alarm Comics Biloxi Ms

A-1 Comics Sacramento California

Aa Comics And Cards Lebanon Pennsylvania

Acadiana Comics & Collectibles Lafayette Louisiana

Acme Comic Books And Trading Cards Portland Oregon

All-star Comics Oklahoma City Oklahoma

Alter Ego Comics Marion Ia

Alter Ego Comics Lima Ohio

Amkm Comics Colton California

Anyone Comics Inc Brooklyn New York

Arcadian Comics And Games Newport Kentucky

Arena Comics & Gaming Inc Panama City Fl

Arkham Comics Blytheville Ak

Atlantis Fantasyworld Santa Cruz California

B & M Amusement Chatanooga Tn

Bat City Comic Professionals Brandenton Florida

Bat Comics & Games Chico California

Bedrock City Houston Texas

Beechboyz Comics Llc Valrico Florida

Bennie's Comics And Cards Sharon Pennsylvania

Beyond Comics Frederick Maryland

Beyond Comics Gaithersberg Maryland

Black Sheep Comics El Paso Texas

Blackbird Comics And Coffeehouse Maitland Fl

Blue Moon Comics Strikes Back Lafayette In

Book Broker Evansville In

Books With Pictures Eugene Eugene Oregon

Borderlands Comics And Games Greenville South Carolina

Bosco's World Headquarters Anchorage Alaska

Boscos Diamond Center Anchorage Alaska

Brady Rancho Cucamonga California

Brave New Worlds Philadelphia Philadelphia Pennsylvania

Brave New Worlds Willow Grove Willow Grove Pennsylvania

Bud's Art Books Grass Valley Ca

Cape And Cowl Oakland California

Captain Blue Hen Comics Newark Delaware

Captain Comics Inc Boise Id

Carol & John's Comic Shop Cleveland Ohio

Carolina Comics Inc Lawton Oklahoma

Castle Perilous Games & Books Carbondale Illinois

Chicago Comics Chicago Illinois

Clint's Books And Comics Kansas City Mo

Cloak And Dagger Comics Ormond Beach Florida

Coliseum Of Comics Clermont Florida

Coliseum Of Comics Arlington Jacksonville Florida

Coliseum Of Comics East Colonial Orlando Florida

Coliseum Of Comics Jacksonville Riverside Jacksonville Florida

Coliseum Of Comics Kissimmee Kissimmee Florida

Coliseum Of Comics Lakeland Lakeland Florida

Coliseum Of Comics Millenia Orlando Florida

Coliseum Of Comics New Tampa Tampa Florida

Coliseum Of Comics Oakleaf Jacksonville Florida

Collected Comics And Games (Ft Worth) Fort Worth Texas

Collected Comics And Games (Haltom City) Haltom City Texas

Collected Comics And Games (Irving) Irving Texas

Collector Zone Clarkson Wa

Collectors Paradise N Hollywood N Hollywood California

Collectors Paradise Pasadena Pasadena California

Collectors Paradise West Valley Winnetka California

Comic Asylum Richardson Texas

Comic Book Clubhouse Merced California

Comic Book World Louisville Kentucky

Comic Book World Florence Kentucky

Comic Collection Feasterville Pa

Comic Cult Hd Hesperia California

Comic Logic Books & Artwork Ashburn Virginia

Comic Quest Lake Forest Ca

Comic Quest Inc Evansville Indiana

Comic Realms Bismark North Dakota

Comic Swap State College Pennsylvania

Comic World Zebulon Nc

Comic World Huntington Wv

Comicazi Sommerville Massachusetts

Comicopia Boston Massachusetts

Comics Conspiracy Sunnyvale California

Comics Elite Indianapolis Indiana

Comics Heaven Ab Stockholm

Comics Unlimited Cleveland Tennessee

Comics Warehouse Pearl River New York

Comix Experience San Francisco California

Cosmic Comics And Cards Grand Prairie Tx

Cosmic Comics And Games Baldwin New York

Cosmic Comics And Games Englewood Oh

Cosmic Monkey Comics Portland Oregon

Crypton Comics Martinsville In

Dice & Comics Cafe Seoul Gyeonggi

Digital Heroes Walla Walla Washington

Dork Forest Comics Clifton Springs Ny

Dr. No's: Comics And Games Superstore Marietta Georgia

Dr. Volt's Comics Connection Millcreek Utah

Dragon's Lair Fayetteville Nc

Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy Lewis Center Ohio

Dream Daze Wilson North Carolina

Dreamers And Make Believers Baltimore Md

East Side Mags Montclaire Nj

Eastgate Comics High Point, North Carolina

Eide's Entertainment Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

Emerald City Comics Clearwater Florida

Emerald Comics Scarborough On

Escape Reality Comics Sevierville Tn

Everyone Comics & Collectibles Queens New York

Excalibur Comics Portland Oregon

Excalibur Comics And Games Texarkana Tx

Eye Opener Comics And Cards Newington Connecticut

Fantasy Books Inc. Belleville Illinois

Fantasy Factory Dalton Ga

Fantasy Shop Creve Couer Creve Couer Missouri

Fantasy Shop Maplewood St Louis Missouri

Fantasy Shop South County St Louis Missouri

Fantasy Shop St. Charles St. Charles Missouri

Fantom Comics Washington Dc

Fiksilmiah In2scifi Comics And Collectibles Pulo Gadung, East Jakarta City Jakarta

Flying Colors Comics And Other Cool Stuff Concord Ca

Four Color Fantasies Winchester, Virginia

Fourcorners Comics And Games Gettysburg Pennsylvania

Frank-n-freds Comics & Cards Elko Nv

Freedom Comics Llc Toledo Ohio

Gabe's Cave El Dorado Arkansas

Galaxy Comics Wenatchee Wa

Games Galore Reno Nv

Gateway Comics And Toys Fredericksburg Virginia

Geek Out Burleson Texas

Golden Apple Comics Los Angeles California

Graham Crackers Comics Murrieta California

Green Brain Comics Dearborn Michigan

Grumpy's Comics Denton Tx

Haven For Heroes Port Jervis New York

Hello Comics Charlottesville Virginia

Heroes Comics Campbell California

Heroes Haven Roseburg Oregon

Hooked On Comics (Gamer's Realm) Lebanon Pennsylvania

Impact Comics Canberra Act

Jay And Silent Bob's Secret Stash Red Bank New Jersey

Keith's Comics Firewheel Garland Texas

Keith's Comics Mockingbird Dallas Texas

Keith's Comics North Dallas Dallas Texas

Kings Comics Sydney Nsw

Kingston Nexus Hobbies Kingston On

Knowhere Games And Comics San Marcos California

Krampus Kave Llc Wenatchee Washington

Lone Star Comics Arlington Texas

Madness Games & Comics Plano Texas

Mass Media Comics Zanesville Ohio

Matt's Sports Cards And Comics Enfield Connecticut

Mavericks Cincinnati Oh

Meltdown Games Comics & More Pocahontas Iowa

Merc And Comics Elite

Midtown Comics Grand Central New York New York

Mission Comics And Art San Francisco California

Monkey Biz Llc Spokane Wa

More Fun Comics And Games Denton Texas

My Bargain Comics Reisterstown Maryland

New Dimension Comics Tarentum Pennsylvania

New Dimension Comics-cranberry Cranberry Twp Pennsylvania

New Dimensions Comics Waterfront Homestead Pennsylvania

New England Comics Norwood Massachusetts

New England Comics Cambridge Massachusetts

New England Comics Malden Massachusetts

New England Comics Quincy Massachusetts

New England Comics Brockton Massachusetts

New England Comics Brookline Massachusetts

Newcastle Comics And Games Longmont Colorado

Njoy Games And Comics Northridge California

Nova Gateway Fredericksburg Virginia

Nuclear Comics Laguna Hills California

O'loughlin Portland Oregon

Other Worlds Games & Comics Portland Oregon

Pittsburgh Comics Mcmurray Pennsylvania

Prideland Comics And Collectables Speedway Indiana

Redd Skull Comics Calgary Ab

Richard's Comics And Collectables Greenville South Carolina

Rogue City Comics Medford Oregon

Rubber Chicken Comics Bellingham Massachusetts

Rubber Mallet Comics West Pittston Pennsylvania

Rupps Comics Fremont Ohio

Safari Pearl Moscow Idaho

Samurai Comics Mesa Arizona

Shonuff Studios Lewisberry Pennsylvania

Simsbury Cards And Comics Granby Ct

South Side Comics Pittsburg Pa

Space Cadets Collection Shenondoah Tx

Space Cadets Collection Oak Ridge North Texas

Speeding Bullet Comics Norman Oklahoma

Speeding Bullet Comics Norman Ok

Stronghold Collectibles New Iberia Louisiana

Stronghold Collectibles New Iberia La

Summit Comics And Games Lansing Michigan

Summit Comics And Games Fort Wayne Indiana

Tardy's Collector's Corner Grand Rapids Mi

Tardy's Underground Comics & Collectibles Allegan Mi

Tate's Comics Lauderhill Florida

The Adventure Begins Conroe Texas

The Battlegrounds Games And Comics Dalton Georgia

The Collective: A Comic And Game Community Altamonte Springs Florida

The Comic Book Vault Media Pa

The Comic Cellar Alhambra California

The Danger Room Anderson Indiana

The Dragon Old Quebec Street Guelph On

The Game Wizard And Blue Sky Hobbies Bremerton Washington

The Nerd Store West Valley City Ut

The Nerd Store Orem Ut

The Pop Shop Sandusky Ohio

Things From Another World Beaverton Oregon

Things From Another World Milwaukie Oregon

Third Eye Comics Annapolis Maryland

Time Warp Boulder Colorado

Titan Comics Dallas Texas

Top Dog Comics Augusta Georgia

Ultimate Comics Cary Raleigh North Carolina

Ultimate Comics Crabtree Raleigh North Carolina

Ultimate Comics Durham Durham California

Ultimate Comics Raleigh Raleigh North Carolina

Up Up & Away Cincinnati Ohio

Urban Legends Comic Shop Mesquite Texas

Watchworks Comics Mocksville North Carolina

Wonderland Comics Rochester Ny

Yjy Pop Culture Trading Seremban Negeri Sembilan

Zeno's Books Chesapeak Va

Zeppelin Comics Benicia California

