SteamWorld Heist II Releases New Deep Dive Gameplay Trailer

Get a better look at the gameplay of SteamWorld Heist II with the latest video, as Thunderful revealed a deep-dive reveal into the game.

Explore turn-based combat and a rich job system in SteamWorld Heist II.

Set sail in a sea adventure and engage in strategic naval battles.

SteamWorld Heist II scheduled to launch on August 8, 2024.

Indie game developer and publisher Thunderful has released a brand new dee-dive video for SteamWorld Heist II to show off more of the gameplay. After being a surprise reveal during Nintendo's Indie World Direct last month, there wasn't a lot to see about the game beyond the initial trailer. But now we have a good five minutes worth of footage as the developers show off the turn-based combat, the levels, the job system, and more. Enjoy the video as the game comes out on August 8, 2024.

All is not well on the waves; a crisis is brewing. A water crisis! Mysteriously, this precious resource has turned deadly, corroding metal limbs and mechanical hearts. Take charge as Captain Leeway joined by his ragtag crew of Steambots to uncover the enigmatic menace threatening the Great Sea. As Captain, you hold the fate of your crew in your hands. Equip them with different weapons, customize their abilities and equipment, and use the rich job system to overcome any challenge that comes your way. From seasoned veterans to eager recruits, your crew looks to you for guidance as you navigate the dangers of the Great Sea.

In the heat of battle, precision is key. Take aim and let your shots ricochet with deadly accuracy. Every move counts as you strategize your way to victory, using your environment to your advantage and bouncing bullets off surfaces to outmaneuver your enemies. Set sail and explore the vast ocean blue, where adventure, mystery, and danger await beyond each breaking wave… Engage in real-time naval combat, raid enemy bases, and seize valuable loot to bolster your crew's strength. And when the battles are won, take respite at one of the lively bars where you can relax, upgrade your gear and crew, and forge new alliances with fellow bots.

