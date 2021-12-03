Batwoman Season 3 – Nick Creegan & Jared Leto: When Joker Meets Joker

With a little more than a month (and a whole lot of holiday) to go before The CW's Javicia Leslie-starring Batwoman returns for the second half of its sixth season, we have an example of just how easy it is to have a"multiverse crossover" in the real world. Case-in-point, actor Nick Creegan aka Marquis Jet. Of course, by the time the credits rolled on the midseason finale "Pick Your Poison," Creegan was also going by another name. Does "Joker" sound familiar? And he's got Poison Ivy Mary (Nicole Kang) by his side, a whole lot of corporate power now (more on that in a minute), and the ability to lock Ryan (Leslie), Luke (Camrus Johnson), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) out of the Batcave. Pretty impressive considering it was only the first few hours as Gotham's newest top big bad, and it's nice to have a Joker with a smooth sense of fashion. On this side of reality, Creegan has been enjoying the reaction he's been getting about the third season (even teasing a bit about what fans can expect)- and even running into other Jokers along the way. Because when he's not busy living in a society where honor is a distant memory, actor & Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto apparently checks out the same social scenes as Creegan because the two ran into each other this week, with Creegan saving and sharing a look at the "clown princes" during a little downtime.

Here's a look at the Batwoman star's post from earlier today confirming the Joker/Joker meet-up (with the image courtesy of Artist Gladimir Gelin):

As for Creegan's Marquis, it's now safe to say that there's a new Joker ready to hit the mean streets of Gotham. Of course, that will have to wait since he now has full control of Wayne Enterprises. With his purple dreads, orange suit, diabolical smile, and willingness to kill with whatever he can get his hands on to do it, Marquis's Joker isn't an outsider looking in. No, this time we're looking at the "Corporate Clown Prince of Crime"- and Creegan offering some clues to what fans can expect in 2022 when the series returns.

"Fans have a lot to look forward to in terms of classic Joker memories. There are going to be certain situations, items, stories brought into the mix that the original Joker from the comic books has always had his hand on. Marquis will be tapping into certain things that will remind people of the original Joker," Creegan explained during a recent interview, making sure not to reveal too much. What he can say, though? Things aren't going to be easy for our heroes. "You can also look forward to him really giving the Bat Team a run for their money. The first episode after the midseason finale is going to be very intense and insane, and they're going to get a full dose of what Marquis has to offer. By the time we get to the end of the season, I think certain people's hair will go gray. It's going to be a stressful season for people who love the good guys."