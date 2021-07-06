Batwoman Season 3: Robin Givens Joins Series Cast in Curious Role

When the smoke settled on the second season of The CW's Batwoman, the future was looking pretty bright for Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder as Wallis Day's Kate Kane decided to go "walk the earth" to find Bruce. Taking up the charge as Gotham's one true Dark Knight defender, Wilder was ready to turn the page and take a new direction. But then an imprisoned Alice (Rachel Skarsten) hit Ryan with a ten-ton emotional gut punch. Turns out Ryan's biological mother is a bit more alive than everyone (well, clearly not everyone) first thought. That's probably some good intel to keep in mind now that we know Riverdale star Robin Givens will be joining the cast of the third season as a series regular (and we're thinking we know who she might end up being, with Deadline Hollywood first reporting exclusively).

Givens's Jada Jet is the powerful CEO for Jet Industries. Jada isn't bossy: she's the boss. Passionate and hard-working, Jada is a woman who has worked her way through life's ups and downs to climb her way to the top — all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. A woman with a deep past that forced her to give up her first-born child, Jada is a woman with a good heart but will do whatever it takes to protect her family. We'll let that sink in as you also consider the possibility of Ryan having a brother she didn't know about- assuming what we're assuming is correct. Just want to put that out there…

"I think I always had a feeling when we started this season that we never addressed Ryan's biological parents and that would always end up being something that gets addressed in a very tricky Gotham way. Now that we know that there is a possibility or maybe just it is the truth that Ryan's mother, her biological mother is still alive, I just am so excited for season 3 because this is just a whole [new] world that we'll be able to enter," Leslie said during an interview after the Batwoman second season finale.

Understandably, Ryan would have some questions she would need her not-as-dead-as-she-thought mother to answer. "If I had to even say how I would feel, the first thing I would want to know is, 'Why did you give me up?'. So, I think that there's always going to be that thought in the back of Ryan's head, but I think that to know that there's any person that she's blood related to still alive that she could find, I think it would be very important to her. I think that her having a mom, a mother-daughter relationship with someone is very important for Ryan. So, I know that that's probably going to be a huge part of her focus for next season, figuring out if Alice is lying. And if Alice is telling the truth, then finding out where her mother is."