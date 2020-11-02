Bautista Addresses Nation Before Election: Let's End This Nightmare

Former WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista addressed the country one day before what could be the most important election of our lifetimes. Bautista, who has long feuded with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump, took to Twitter to post an appeal to people to unite and drive Trump, who he calls a fascist, from office.

"Here we are," said Bautista in the video. "Election day is tomorrow. We have these last two final days to be heard, to get out and vote and encourage other people to get out and vote and let their voices be heard. We have two days to fight for people who can't fight for themselves. We have two days to fight for those kids who were locked in cages and were separated from their parents and will probably never see their parents again. That, to me, is unacceptable. As a human being, it's unacceptable. As an American, it's completely unacceptable. That's not who we are. We, as a nation, are better than that."

"The way this pandemic has been handled, the way it's been politicized, has been a nightmare," The Animal continued. "We have struggled through this because we've been divided. We were labeled and divided, and it started years ago. And that's not who we are. We are not the Divided States of America. We are the United States of America, and we need to bring that back. We need to reunite so we can get through this."

"We need to be on the same page, moving in the same direction, and that is never gonna happen under this administration," said Bautista. "We have been so labeled and divided over the last four years. Imagine what another four years of that is gonna look like. So I am begging you to go out and fight for those who can't fight for themselves."

Bautista concluded, "Bring our democracy back. We are a democracy. We are not an autocracy. Our nation was never meant to be run by a fascist, and that's what we're living with right now, and I don't feel like I'm exaggerating when I say it. The proof is there. So I'm begging you go out and vote and let's take our country back. Vote blue across the board. Let's end this nightmare."

Speaking of nightmares, while you are at it, I'm asking you to fight for me. Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief, Kaitlyn Booth has locked me in the basement of Bleeding Cool headquarters and is forcing me to produce a nonstop stream of clickbait articles about Dave Bautista's tweets. Only a Biden victory can free me from this torment, as Dave Bautista will stop tweeting about Donald Trump, and Kaitlyn will no longer have any need to keep me in the basement to write these articles. Please, if you won't do it for the country, do it for me. [Editor's Note: It's cute that you think I can't find something else for you to write clickbait articles about, Jude.]