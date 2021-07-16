BCTV Daily Dispatch 16 July 2021: TWD Goes Epic; Brooklyn 99 Last Ride

Jane says, "I'm done with Sergio." "He treats me like a ragdoll." She hides the television. Says, "I don't owe him nothing, but if he comes back again… Tell him to wait right here for me or… Try again tomorrow I'm gonna kick tomorrow. I'm gonna kick… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of respect to one of the best live bands we've ever seen, Jane's Addiction (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your Friday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- with a double dose of TWD & Doctor Who, and Better Call Saul holds strong. Our newbies for today include a preview for FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories, Heels star Stephen Amell offering a tour of the DWL Dome, Robert Downey, Jr. returning to series television, and The Walking Dead goes epic. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Friday, July 16, 2021:

10. Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 E01 Director/Writers Revealed & More!

9. American Horror Stories Season 1 Preview: Scarlett Tries A New Look

8. Heels: Stephen Amell Takes Viewers on Duffy Wrestling League Dome Tour

7. Y: The Last Man Teaser "Gone" Offers FX on Hulu Series Backstory

6. The Sympathizer: HBO, Robert Downey Jr. & Park Chan-wook Set for Adapt

5. The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy Leads to Epic TWD End

4. Doctor Who: John Barrowman Finds Another TARDIS Door Closed to Him?

3. Doctor Who: Time Fracture Hit By Flood; Shows Canceled Through July 18

2. Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update

1. The Walking Dead: Origins Tells Daryl, Carol, Maggie & Negan's Tales

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Brooklyn Nine-Nine is ready for one last ride, The Sopranos star James Gandolfini nearly joined The Office, Loki has a future, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has The Boys Season 3 advice for Jensen Ackles, and Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan & Sony Pictures TV make more beautiful music together:

Breaking Bad Creator Vince Gilligan, Sony Pictures TV Extend Deal

The Boys: JDM's Season 3 Advice to Jensen Ackles: "Don't F**K It Up"

Loki: Marvel Studios Clarifies The God of Mischief's Future [SPOILER]

The Sopranos Co-Stars Talk James Gandolfini Nearly Joining The Office

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Goes for One Last Ride (Yup, Your Sex Tape Title)

