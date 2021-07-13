Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 E01 Director/Writers Revealed & More!

While we would normally be using this time to look ahead to the next episode of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 (which we'll get to in a minute), this time we're looking ahead to next season- and we have co-showrunner & EP Keto Shimizu as well as the show's writers to thank for giving the info we needed. We're happy to report that S07E01 is named "The Bullet Blondes" (written by James Egan & Ray Utarnachitt and directed by Kevin Mock) began shooting on Monday and now Day 1 of filming is officially in the can.

Here's a look back to Shimizu's tweet revealing the intel on the seventh season opener and that shooting began on Monday, followed by the show's writers' official Twitter account signaling that the first day was already "in the can"- all of which you can check out for yourselves below:

Now here's a preview for this Sunday's episode "Bad Blood" followed by a pretty detailed overview:

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6, Episode 10 "Bad Blood": THE CYCLE OF LIFE – With Constantine (Matt Ryan) obsessed with getting his powers back, he convinces Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) to join him on the quest to find the Fountain of Imperium. After they find themselves at the end of the Spanish Civil War, Spooner makes an unexpected bond with someone she feels the need to protect them from everyone, including Constantine. Now that they have a special guest on board the Waverider, Nate (Nick Zano), Zari (Tala Ashe), Behrad (Shayan Sobhian), Gary (Adam Tsekham) and Astra (Olivia Swann) all work together but experience some growing pains along the way. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Lita (guest star Mina Sundwall) are concerned about Rory's (Dominc Purcell) health, so they try to convince him to take it seriously. Jes Macallan also stars. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree.

Now here's an updated look at the remaining episode line-up for the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow:

S06E11 "The Final Frame" (Directed by Jes Macallan; Written by James Eagan and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E12 "Bored On Board Onboard" (Directed by Harry Jierjian; Written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot)

S06E13 "Silence of the Sonograms" (Directed by Nico Sachse; Written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust)

S06E14 "There Will Be Brood" (Directed by Maisie Richardson-Sellers; Written by Ray Utarnachitt & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn)

S06E15 "The Fungus Amongus" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla.

