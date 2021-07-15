The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy Leads to Epic TWD End

If you're a fan of The Walking Dead, then you know this Thursday is special for two reasons. First, it's the day that AMC+ premieres The Walking Dead: Origins, a look back at the journeys Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) took to get to the final season. And speaking of the 11th and final season, Thursday also means it's time to see what AMC and the folks behind TWDU have in store for this week's preview- and let's just say that had something "epic" in mind. Just in case you need a reminder of just how game-changing the upcoming season is going to be, the following trailer for The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy serves as an impressive reminder of how every against-the-odds victory and tragic, heartbreaking loss has led them to this moment.

Now here's a look at The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy, with Part One set for Sunday, August 22; Parts Two and Three are set to be unleashed in 2022 (we're thinking Spring, then a Summer build-up to a Fall final run):

Here's a look back at the episode titles for Season 11 Part 1: 1101 – "Acheron: Part I" (written by Angela Kang & Jim Barnes; directed by Kevin Dowling); 1102 – "Acheron: Part II"; 1103 – "Hunted"; 1104 – "Rendition"; 1105 – "Out of the Ashes"; 1106 – "On the Inside"; 1107 – "Promises Broken"; and (uh-oh) 1108 – "For Blood"- as well as a look at the cover script page for the season-opener:

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Now here's a look at some previously-released Season 11 images showcasing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Princess (Paola Lázaro), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Carol (Melissa McBride), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Kelly (Angel Theory), and others- along with the official overview for the 11th and final season that gives Maggie's group an official name: the Wardens (uh-oh).

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

