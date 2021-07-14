Brooklyn Nine-Nine Goes for One Last Ride (Yup, Your Sex Tape Title)

With NBC stepping up promotion for its Tokyo Summer Olympics coverage, fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine know what that means. Yup, time is ticking closer to the two-episode season premiere on August 12 as the long-running, two-network series prepares to end its run with a 10-episode eighth and final season. To help set the right mood for the fans, NBC released a poster for Dan Goor and Michael Schur's B99 showing the gang ready for "One Last Ride"- and yes, that will be the title of your sex tape. Here's a look at the poster, and make sure to follow along after for a very special reveal from a very familiar face:

And here's a look at in-squad puzzle master Joel McKinnon Miller piecing it all together for the big reveal:

"It will launch in August, coming out of the Summer Olympics, which is a coveted slot. We can think of nothing more deserving than giving it to the final season of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine.' This is a beloved show and we wanted to give it a slot where it had access to the biggest possible audience," explained Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. Returning for the final season is Andy Samberg as Det. Jake Peralta, Andre Braugher as Capt. Raymond Holt, Melissa Fumero as Sgt. Amy Santiago, Terry Crews as Lt. Terry Jeffords, Joe Lo Truglio as Det. Charles Boyle, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, and Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker as veteran officers Det. Scully and Det. Hitchcock, respectively. Now here's a look at the cast discussing what's still to come:

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Season 8 follows NYPD's 99th Precinct's Det. Jake Peralta and Capt. Raymond Holt and their lovable colleagues as they balance their personal and professional lives over the course of a difficult year.

"I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve," said Goor when it was announced earlier this year that the series would be ending after eight seasons. "When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, 'I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned."

He continued, "I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story, and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape."

