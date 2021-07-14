Doctor Who: Time Fracture Hit By Flood; Shows Canceled Through July 18

Daleks, Cybermen, renegade Time Lords…it's safe to say that the Doctor has fought pretty much anything and everything that the universe has to throw at them- and walked away the better Gallifreyan. But apparently, there's one big bad even the combined might of all the Doctors, UNIT, Alex Kingston's River Song, and others can't defeat. Yup, Mother Nature. On Monday, heavy rainfall burst a storm drain resulting in the theater housing the Doctor Who: Time Fracture becoming flooded. At this time, performances between now and through Sunday, July 18, have been canceled. Immersive Everywhere is offering those impacted a voucher to reschedule for a different performance (or a refund for those who absolutely can't reschedule or just want their money back. Here's a look at the message that was posted via social media earlier today:

Now here your look at the official trailer for Doctor Who: Time Fracture (with more information including how to book tickets here):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Answer the Doctor's Call! | Time Fracture Trailer | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YM1xtERtHfk)

1940 – it's the height of the Blitz. A weapon of unknown origin destroys a small corner of Mayfair, and simultaneously opens up a rift in space and time. For decades, UNIT has fought to protect the people of Earth from the dangers it poses, but they've been beaten back as the fracture multiplies out of control. Earth as we know it is at stake – now is the time for you to step up and be the hero. Travelling to impossible places, confronting menacing monsters and ancient aliens along the way, it's a journey across space and time to save our race, and our beautiful planet.

Based on the long-running BBC sci-fi series and stemming from Immersive Everywhere, Doctor Who: Time Fracture spans seventeen worlds with a company of 80-plus, utilizing original costumes and props used in a number of Doctor Who episodes- including Daleks, Cybermen, Time Lords, and more. Doctor Who: Time Fracture is written by Daniel Dingsdale with design by Rebecca Brower, with James Goss as show lore consultant and script editor. David Bradley, Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Jo Martin, and current Doctor Jodie Whittaker, and Alex Kingston were enlisted for pre-recorded cameos- with voice actors taking on the Ninth, Tenth, Eleventh, and Twelfth Doctors; and Michael Troughton providing the voice-over for Patrick Troughton's Second Doctor). In addition, Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart) and Jon Culshaw (the Brigadier) have joined the production with pre-recorded segments, while the 21st-century voice of the Daleks and Cybermen will be delivered by Nicholas Briggs. Additional voice talent provided by the team at Big Finish includes Jonathan Carley and Tim Treloar taking on fan favorites from all eras of the long-running show.

Angus Brown, Angus Dunican, Anouk Chalmers, Becky Bassett, Bethany Blake, Charlie Burt, Chioma Uma, Christina Andrews, Craig Hamilton, Daisy Winter-Taylor, Dare Emmanuel, Efé Egwele, Ellamae Cieslik, Elliot Rodriguez, Gareth Radcliffe, Georgia Redgrave, Harry Pudwell, Hayden Wood, Howard Grater, Ivy Corbin, Jamal Renaldo, James Bryant, James Byng, James Lawrence, Jenny Horsthuis, Jessica Elton, Jessica Hern, John Sodiq Akanmu, Kieran Mortell, Liv Spencer, Max Krupski, Maxwell Tyler, Megan Louise Wilson, Michael Geary, Molly Walker, Paul Collin-Thomas, Paul Croft, Paul Easom, Ricky Hunt, Ricky Shah, Ryan Ruel, and Sam Blythe are also set to appear in the production.

"The first day of rehearsals has finally arrived and we're so excited to bring the story of Doctor Who: Time Fracture to life over the coming weeks. The response to our application process has been overwhelming, as was the talent we met at our carefully managed audition process, said director Tom Maller. "We are delighted with our cast who are all ready for an intensive rehearsal period before we finally welcome audiences into Unit HQ from the first preview on 26 May."

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.