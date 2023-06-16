Posted in: Cartoon Network, Preview, TV | Tagged: Beast Boy, beast boy: lone wolf, cartoon network, preview, teen titans go

Beast Boy: Lone Wolf Animated Series Announced; "Just Started" Work

At the Annecy International Animation Festival, it was announced that animated series Beast Boy: Lone Wolf had "just started" production.

Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios & Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe President Sam Register and studio reps Sammy Perlmutter, Audrey Diehl & Peter Giraldi had a lot to offer when it came to updating their respective slates of upcoming animated projects during today's Annecy International Animation Festival. And one of the big surprises was the news that Beast Boy: Lone Wolf had "just started" (Sarah Fell, Hanna-Barber VP, Series) production and will be produced out of London-based Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe – marking it the first DC title to be produced from the U.K. The standalone series will focus on the adventures of Beast Boy (who viewers have gotten to know & love on Teen Titans GO!), with the focus said to have more of an action focus. The 10 shorts are set to be directed by Rhys Byfield (Elliott From Earth) made up of 10 shorts and will air on Cartoon Network MENA.

It's The Walking Dead/Teen Titans GO! Mash-Up You Need in Your Life!

If we take the concepts of a "multiverse," alternate realities, and "other dimensions" to their most obscene extremes, somewhere out there is a world where the zombie apocalpypse has ravaged the world – thankfully, Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Michonne (Danai Gurira) can count on King Cyborg (Khary Payton) to lead the Kingdom to a brighter tomorrow. Meanwhile, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and the rest of the Teen Titans are trying to figure out "rock/paper/scissors" long enough to decide who's treating for pizza – as the flowing hair of musical greatness known as B.E.R. gets their night shining.

And then we woke up…

So until we develop a cheap form of interdimensional travel, what follows is some quality work that gives us at least a small taste of what we could expect – along wth a special "guest appearance" at the end.

Let's just say that we approve… and really want a burger!

