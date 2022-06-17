Beavis and Butt-Head Adding TikTok, YouTube Vids; "Universe" Images

In six days, Paramount+'s Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe finds Mike Judge's animated (and time-displaced) duo traveling through a black hole in 1998 and being deposited into our backyards in 2022. From there, the NSA's "Buttholes of Interest" finds themselves also being pursued by the NSA, the governor of Texas, and… a highly intelligent version of themselves from a parallel universe?!? Now with Beavis and Butt-Head catching back up with us on the timeline, folks have been wondering if the pair will still be offering commentary on music videos. Well, good news and then some because not only will music videos be back on their menu but so will other content- including clips from TikTok and YouTube. "That just sort of came up," Judge told Consequence ahead of the film's premiere. "Like, there's just so much to watch. We were limited to [music videos] on MTV, but the world is cluttered with so much video now." And that's why the revival will work for both the generation that grew up on music videos and the generation that grew up on social media & YouTube. "Now, whatever the demographic that was watching music videos [in the '90s] is probably watching this kind of TikTok stuff. And we all watch YouTube." Now here's a look at new preview images of Paramount+'s Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe:

Featuring the voices of Judge, Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride, Tig Notaro, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr & Jimmy O. Yang and set to premiere on June 23, here's a look at the newest sneak preview followed by a look back at the official trailer for Paramount+'s Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe:

A tale that technically spans two centuries, BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD DO THE UNIVERSE promises to sit atop all future lists of the Dumbest Science Fiction Movies Ever Made. The saga begins when Beavis and Butt-Head wind up at space camp through "creative sentencing" from a juvenile court judge in 1998. Mistaking a docking simulator for something else (huh huh), Beavis and Butt-Head excel at it and are asked to join the space shuttle mission in a PR move. After ruining the mission, they are left for dead in space and end up going through a black hole and reemerging back on Earth in 2022, only to discover a very different world – and find themselves considered Buttholes of Interest by the NSA, the governor of Texas, and a highly intelligent version of themselves from a parallel universe. Also, they almost lose their virginity… but don't.

"Beavis and Butt-Head were defining voices of a generation, and to this day, the show is one of the most well-known and beloved animated IPs of all time," said Chris McCarthy, president/CEO, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. "Mike Judge has reimagined this dynamic duo in a way that is sure to have both old fans and new ones alike laughing out loud – and we couldn't be more excited to bring them back into our rapidly expanding arsenal of hit adult animation." Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming for Paramount+, added, "Reuniting Beavis and Butt-Head is the smartest dumb move one could make, and we jumped at the opportunity. Only a duo this iconic would bring us to space and back and we're so excited to share their epic, nacho-filled journey with audiences." Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe is executive-produced by Mike Judge, Lew Morton & Michael Rotenberg, alongside Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.