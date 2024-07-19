Posted in: Fox, Preview, TV | Tagged: bedrock, elizabeth banks, fox, The Flintstones

Bedrock: FOX Reportedly Not Developing "The Flintstones" Sequel Series

Reports are that FOX is no longer developing star and executive producer Elizabeth Banks' planned "The Flintstones" sequel series, Bedrock.

It was back in March 2023 when the news hit that FOX had ordered a pilot presentation for Bedrock, a sequel spinoff from the popular animated series The Flintstones. Executive producer Elizabeth Banks (Modern Family) was set to lead the series' voice cast as Pebbles, the now-adult daughter of Fred and Wilma Flintstone. Though Banks' Brownstone Productions did not comment for the article, TVLine is reporting from sources that the series is no longer in development at the network – though it's possible that FOX could revisit the project in the future. During an interview from earlier this year, Banks shared that the animated series would "have adult themes, like all the greats — just like 'The Simpsons' or 'South Park' — but 'family-ish friendly.'" If true, the news comes more than three years after Bedrock was originally announced (in April 2021).

Originally set to join Banks were Stephen Root as Fred, Amy Sedaris as Wilma, Nicole Byer as Betty, Joe Lo Trulio as Barney, and Manny Jacinto as Bam Bam. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation & Fox Entertainment, the adult animated series was set to serve as a sequel to the original, with Bedrock catching us up on what's going on with the Flintstone family two decades later. With Fred on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles embarking on her own career, the Stone Age is about to give way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age – with the residents of Bedrock finding this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm's club. Behind the scenes, Banks was being joined by Max Handelman (executive producing via Brownstone Productions and its overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group) and Sam Register. Lindsay Kerns was set to write and co-executive produce, with Lon Zimmet writing and executive producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!