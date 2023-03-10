Bedrock: FOX Eyeing Elizabeth Banks' "The Flintstones" Spinoff Series FOX ordered a pilot presentation for Bedrock, an adult animated spinoff from "The Flintstones" with Elizabeth Banks, Stephen Root & more.

Well, it looks like FOX might just end up "Yabba Dabba Doo-ing" it after all. Close to two years after the project was officially announced, the network has ordered a pilot presentation for Bedrock, a spinoff from the popular animated series The Flintstones. Executive producer Elizabeth Banks (Modern Family) is also set to lead the series' voice cast as Pebbles, the adult daughter of Fred and Wilma Flintstone. Joining Banks on the cast are Stephen Root as Fred; Amy Sedaris as Wilma; Nicole Byer as Betty; Joe Lo Trulio as Barney; and Manny Jacinto as Bam Bam. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation & Fox Entertainment (and reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood), the adult animated series serves as a sequel to the original, with Bedrock catching us up on what's going on with the Flintstone family two decades later. With Fred on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles embarking on her own career, the Stone Age is about to give way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age – with the residents of Bedrock finding this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm's club.

On the executive producer side, Banks is being joined by Max Handelman (executive producing via Brownstone Productions and its overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group) and Sam Register. Lindsay Kerns is set to write and co-executive produce, with Lon Zimmet writing and executive producing. The news comes as FOX continues (like many other networks and streamers) to shore up its adult animated series line-up. Along with Bedrock, FOX has renewed Dan Harmon's (Rick and Morty) Krapopolis for a third season even before a single second has hit our screens. And let's not forget HouseBroken and Jon Hamm's Grimsburg. In addition, FOX made sure to keep its three big animated series happy, confirming season renewals for The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers.