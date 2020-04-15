Being The Elite 199 Part 3 Features ROH's Marty Scurll, Flip Gordon

This week, Being the Elite aired in three full-length parts for its 199th episode, building up to a 200th-episode extravaganza set to hit YouTube next week. In the second part, we learned that Being the Elite 200 will feature a main event wrestling match with Nick Jackson facing his brother Matt Jackson to prove he's ready to return to the ring in AEW. Nick Jackson won the opportunity after winning an Under the Limit Battle Royale.

In today's third part of Being the Elite 199, both Jacksons were interviewed about the upcoming match. In between the various jokes, such as Matt initially declaring the match the most important of his career before backtracking throughout the episode until it finally ranked ninth, the pair showed off clips of their backyard wrestling days. There were also some surprising guest appearances on the show.

Old Friends Make an Appearance on Being the Elite 199 Part 3

As various wrestlers talked about the importance of the match, such as Matt Hardy, Broken Matt Hardy, Christopher Daniels, Fat Ass Masa, and more, both Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon appeared. "Matt and Nick Jackson?" Scurll responds when asked to talk about the match. "Why the hell would I care? Those guys are dead to me." Gordon does spittake before remarking, "Matt vs. Nick? Can I get booked?"

Marty Scurll took over Ring of Honor's booking in January as part of a deal to re-sign with the company when his contract ended. Scurll's decision to stick with ROH defied expectations he would sign with AEW to rejoin his old Elite teammates. However, speculation at the time was that ROH hoped Scurll could improve the company's relationship with both NJPW and AEW. Is his appearance on BTE 199 Part 3 just a one-off, or could it be the beginning of a Ring of Honor/All Elite Wrestling crossover?

Next week's main event will take place at the BTE compound in the PWG ring the Young Bucks have rented out during the coronavirus lockdown. The match could easily main event an AEW PPV, even if it's likely to be played at least partially for laughs on next week's episode. Watch Being the Elite 199 Part 3 below.