Ben Affleck Further Declares Dunkin' Donuts Love During Super Bowl Ad When he's not busy appearing in DC Studios' The Flash film, apparently Ben Affleck has been spending time working at a Dunkin' Donuts.

Well, if nothing else, the NFL's Super Bowl LVII (with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs) confirmed what we had been hearing over the past few weeks. No, Ben Affleck didn't decide to ditch Hollywood to live out his dream of working at his beloved Dunkin' Donuts. But he did direct a commercial for Dunkin' Donuts (filmed by cinematographer Erik Sohlstrom) where he surprises drive-thru customers at a Massachusetts franchise. And before you need to ask? Yes, Jennifer Lopez appears in the drive-thru line, surprised by Affleck's new employment opportunity: "What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" (though she does see a glazed doughnut advantage in all of it). Entertainment news sites such as TMZ had tipped us off that something was brewing between the couple and the famed doughnut franchise heading into this weekend. In the days leading up to today's big game, Dunkin' Donuts had dropped "Something's Ben Brewing" and other teasers to promote their Super Bowl ad buy time.

With the ad now having us fiending for doughnuts in some very painful ways, here's a look at Affleck in action:

they say go big or go home so Ben went big and came home to Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/PctBV6McLR — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 12, 2023

"It's amazing! I have Dunkin' Donuts every day. It's very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, 'Where is that? Is that near here?' So, I feel like I'm spreading the word," Affleck revealed during a 2019 interview, so it seems that it would only be a matter of time before the two would end up working together. The Dunkin' Donuts commercial was executive produced by Ryan Slavin and Jay Pollak.