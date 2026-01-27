Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Best Medicine

Best Medicine: Here's Our Look at S01E04 "All the World's Ablaze"

Along with our preview for FOX's Best Medicine, S01E04: "All the World's Ablaze," we look at S01E05: "Hello Darkness, My Port Wenn."

We know what you're thinking. Will an episode of FOX and Showrunner Liz Tuccillo's Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine ever go by without Martin (Charles) finding ways to make the folks in Port Wenn dislike him so much? In S01E04: "All the World's Ablaze," Martin seemingly scares off the town's resident wilderness survivor over Martin's concerns for his overall health. On top of that, the town's newest doctor also calls in the health inspector to scope out The Salty Breeze when he suspects food poisoning. See what we mean? Not exactly how you go about getting invited over for brunch. Here's a preview of tonight's episode, along with a look ahead to Feb. 3rd's S01E05: "Hello Darkness, My Port Wenn."

Best Medicine Season 1 Episodes 4 & 5 Previews

Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 4 "All the World's Ablaze" – Port Wenn's favorite hunky wilderness survival instructor goes missing after Martin deduces that he desperately needs medical help. Also, the locals are furious with Martin after he calls the health inspector on The Salty Breeze, suspecting food poisoning, and Elaine decides to skip her mother's wedding to the school principal.

Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 5 "Hello Darkness, My Port Wenn" – While conducting a wellness check on the agoraphobic recluse who controls the town power grid and has stopped taking his meds, Martin's brusque bedside manner ultimately causes a massive town blackout. As the townspeople fight for electricity, Martin befriends a young boy who reminds him of himself, and Louisa and Mark share a romantic moment in the dark.

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Josh Charles, The Good Wife), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Abigail Spencer, Suits).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but loveable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

