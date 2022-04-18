Better Call Saul S06 Images: If We Only Knew What They Were Looking At

So we've finally reached that point. After all of the teasers, trailers, interviews with the cast & crew, and everything else that's been out there over the past few months to get folks amped for the sixth and final season of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring final season of Better Call Saul, it's time. With tonight's two-episode return, Jimmy's (Odenkirk) world will begin looking more & more like Breaking Bad (with Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul set to return to their award-winning roles to make the transition complete) as some long-asked questions begin getting answers. So what will Kim's (Seehorn) fate be? Will "Gene" need to bring back "Saul" to keep his identity safe? And are we looking at two Lalos (Tony Dalton)? And those are just three off the tops of our heads. So since we know you're more than ready for what's to come (at least until the surprises hit us like a sledgehammer to the face), we'll cut the hype and instead offer you the latest batch of preview images (as of this morning) that features a number of our main players. And let's just say that for half of them? We really wish we knew who they were looking at or responding to "off-camera"- take a look:

Starting at around the 8:30 mark, Odenkirk shares a preview from the upcoming season during his time on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he also discusses Cranston and Paul returning for the final season, his health crisis last summer, a whole lot more (and definitely stay for the Old Country Buffet "training" video).

For a look at what's ahead as the series nears its narrative handoff to Breaking Bad and we (fingers crossed) get answers to what happens to "Gene Takovic" aka "Saul Goodman" aka Jimmy McGill and Kim (Seehorn), check out the following recently-released teasers for the return of AMC's Better Call Saul:

Check out this special "episode" of American Greed from CNBC shining a spotlight on our Jimmy and his wicked, wicked ways:

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicks things off with a two-episode premiere on Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. With the season split into two parts, viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, followed by a look at the official season overview as well as overviews for the first two episodes:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 1 "Wine and Roses": Nacho runs for his life. Jimmy and Kim hatch a plan. Mike questions his allegiances. Directed by Michael Morris and written by Peter Gould. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 2 "Carrot and Stick": Harsh realities dawn on Nacho. Gus investigates his suspicions. Directed by Vince Gilligan and written by Tom Schnauz & Ariel Levine.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.