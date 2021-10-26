Better Call Saul: Schnauz, Mando & The Greatest BCS Spinoff Idea Ever

Look, before we go any further we need to clear something up. We're afraid that some of you think we only cover Better Call Saul writer, producer, & director Thomas Schnauz because of the updates he offers on Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's "Breaking Bad" spinoff prequel series. And while it's true that we look to his social media for no-nonsense, to-the-point updates, that's not the only reason. He's also talented and engaging on a number of levels, and knows how to have a little fun in-between all of the "business" stuff. Only days after taking questions via Twitter while waiting for a flight, Schnauz went down a Twitter rabbit hole of absurdity that we had to share. It started with Saturday Night Live and upcoming musical guest Ed Sheeran (seriously) when news came down that Sheeran had tested positive for COVID, calling into question whether or not SNL would book a new musical act. Well, Schnauz offered via Twitter the musical services of his and series star Michael Mando's band "Schmando" to take Sheeran's place.

Now that right there would be funny enough, but an incredibly talented artist named MarianArt took the idea and ran with it. and when the dust settled, the musical genius of "Schmando" had come to life. But little did MarianArt know that they would be the inspiration for the newest series in the "Breaking Bad" universe (jokingly). That right, it's Schnauz and Mando are Schmando, a new Saturday morning animated series where the duo play some sick tunes while busting crime. Think of it as a cross between Josie & The Pussycats and Mike Tyson Mysteries (are you reading this, Adult Swim?):

In a previous interview, Schnauz covered a number of topics that included what's ahead as well as a look at the series overall as it nears the end of its' run. Three highlights that stood out to us had to do with the final season: how the final season will be split & aired, "Gene Takovic's" fate, and if there will be more Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton).

On If the Season Will Be Broken Into Two Parts: "I don't know. Because of the COVID delays, and then Bob's heart attack and recovery, I have zero idea when or how the episodes will be aired. Everything with production is moving forward, steady but slow. We're filming scenes that don't involve Bob right now. I just finished editing my director's cut of episode 607, and I addressed some notes on my script for 611. I'm still waiting to hear the dates of when I'll prep and direct 611."

On How Much of "Gene Takovic's" Timeline Will Be Shown: "We will of course address Gene's future, but I'm not at liberty to say how much or how little will be in the show. We talked about it a ton when we were breaking the episodes, and all we writers can do is go with our gut about how much Gene we see. Everyone chimed in with thoughts, and Peter Gould had the ultimate choice, and I think he picked an amount that we're all happy with."

On Deciding when to bring Lalo Into the Series & If There's More of Him on the Way: "Season 5 felt really special to me. I just felt like we were clicking on all cylinders, and Tony Dalton was a big part of that. We certainly talked about bringing in the character Lalo as far back as season 1, but now with 20/20 hindsight, it feels he came in at the perfect time. I can't say if Lalo's role will be bigger or smaller in season 6, but he was certainly pissed off and a man on a mission in the season 5 finale."