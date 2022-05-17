Better Call Saul Shares S06 Part 1 Finale "Plan and Execution" Preview

It's hard to believe two things heading into this preview for Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul. First, by the time the credits roll on the Part 1 finale "Plan and Execution" (written & directed by Thomas Schnauz), we will officially be past the halfway point of the final season. Second, we're going to have more than a month to drive our brains into the red trying to process what they leave us with before the break. Jimmy (Odenkirk) and Kim's (Seehorn) plan to take down Howard (Patrick Fabian) rolls on even with more bumps along the way (and Howard looking for his own dirt on Jimmy). Meanwhile, Lalo (Tony Dalton) might just be one Reservoir Dogs-like torture session away from getting the info he needs to take care of his Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) "problem" permanently. And did Kim's decision set the stage for her own endgame?

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 7 "Plan and Execution": Jimmy and Kim deal with a last-minute snag in their plan. Written & directed by Thomas Schnauz

Check out this special "episode" of American Greed from CNBC shining a spotlight on our Jimmy and his wicked, wicked ways:

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicked things off with a two-episode premiere, and with the season split into two parts? Viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, followed by a look at the official season overview:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.