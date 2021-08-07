Better Call Saul Star Bob Odenkirk Updates Health: "I Am Doing Great"

It's been a little more than a week since we last heard from Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk with an update on how he's doing after a major health emergency while filming the final season of the AMC series led to his being hospitalized (a look back on that in a minute). Well, guess what? With an intro like that, we're assuming that you're assuming that he posted an update- and it looks like all of our assumptions were right. "I am doing great. I've had my very own 'It's a Wonderful Life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable," Odenkirk wrote in his tweet. First, it's great to hear that he's doing great, but as for that last part? Well, we've made it known that the world can wait for Jimmy McGill (and for Odenkirk to make it "slightly better") until Odenkirk gets the rest time he needs.

Here's a look at the Better Call Saul actor's tweet from late Friday night/early Saturday morning:

I am doing great. I've had my very own "It's a wonderful life" week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable! — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 7, 2021 Show Full Tweet

First reported by TMZ, the award-winning actor collapsed at the end of July while on set in Albuquerque, New Mexico (original reports had the incident taking place in California), requiring crew members to call an ambulance. Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital for medical care, with the cause of his collapse still unknown as of this writing. Sources in law enforcement told TMZ that they received a call at 11:34 AM from the lot about a medical emergency.

Millions of Odenkirk's friends and fans took to social media to express their concerns and anxiously await an update. That news came the following day with a statement confirming that Odenkirk was in stable condition after suffering a heart attack. Two days later, we had a new update on how Odenkirk was doing from his long-time friend and Mr. Show partner David Cross. "Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Joking and japing and joshing," Cross wrote in a tweet earlier today. "Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well!!!"

Then on July 30, Odenkirk took to Twitter to confirm he had "a small heart attack" and that the blockage was fixed without surgery. "Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," Odenkirk began the first of his two-tweet update. "I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and Sony's support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

