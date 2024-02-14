Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: ABC, Bewitched, cbs, nbc, the cw

Bewitched: Sony TV, Writer Judalina Neira Developing New Series Take

Sony Pictures Television and Writer-Producer Judalina Neira (The Boys, The Flash) are developing a series reimagining of Bewitched.

Sony Pictures Television and Writer-Producer Judalina Neira (The Boys, The Flash) are looking to get into the Bewitched business, with Sol Saks & Harry Ackerman's Elizabeth Montgomery-starring series reportedly on tap for a reimagining. The news comes as part of Neira's overall deal with Sony Pictures Television to develop dramatic series for cable and streaming through her newly launched production company, Famous Last Words Productions. The hour-long series take will be written by Neira, who will executive produce alongside Doug Robinson (ABC's The Goldbergs) and Lauren Moffat from Doug Robinson Productions.

"It's been such a pleasure telling wicked stories with the team at Sony TV these past few years," Neira shared in a statement when the news of the overall deal was announced. "I couldn't be more amped to join forces with them for this next big step in my career. And under our newly launched Famous Last Words Productions, I'm excited to both write and produce a full slate of hooky character-forward shows that dish up delight with bite."

Running for eight seasons on ABC (1964-72), the series spotlighted Montgomery's Samantha, a witch married to an ordinary mortal man, Darrin, and her efforts to find a balance between her supernatural heritage and her desire to be a good mom & wife. ABC would attempt a spinoff based on Samantha & Darrin's daughter with the short-lived Tabitha in 1977. Since that time, Sony TV has made several attempts to bring the series back – on CBS for the 2011-2012 season, on NBC in 2014, and back at ABC in 2018 – but none would move on to getting a series green light. And don't get us started on that Will Farrell & Nicole Kidman-starring film…

"Judalina joined the Sony family with her work on 'The Boys,' and we are incredibly proud of her contributions to supporting creator Eric Kripke's vision," added Lauren Stein, Head of Creative, Sony Pictures Television. "She brings passion and authenticity and has been such a champion for the representation and growth of Latinx writers — we knew we had to make a deal with her! We are so excited to have her call Sony home and can't wait for what is to come as we deepen our relationship." / Deadline Hollywood exclusive.

