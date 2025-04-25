Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: alien, alien: earth

Alien: Earth Xenomorph Gestation Reaches Phase 4: "Morphogenesis"

Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth: The xenomorph's gestation reaches Phase 3: "Hypertrophy" and Phase 4: "Morphogenesis."

Article Summary Explore Alien: Earth's unique campaign revealing xenomorph gestation phases.

Witness xenomorph evolution with Phase 3: Hypertrophy and Phase 4: Morphogenesis.

Phases serve as a preview for FX Networks' upcoming summer series on Hulu.

Tensions rise as a crashed vessel threatens Earth with terrifying life forms.

All week, FX Networks and IGN have been sharing a very unique way to get the word out about Noah Hawley's (FX's Fargo) Sydney Chandler (Pistol, Sugar)-starring Alien: Earth. Throughout the week, we've been given a chance to watch the various stages of the gestation period of a xenomorph. We had "Phase 1 – Rapid Cytokinesis" and "Phase 2 – Neurogenesis" – and now, we're getting a look at what Phase 3: "Hypertrophy" and Phase 4: "Morphogenesis" have to offer. Spoiler? It's not looking good – and the final phase isn't looking too promising…

Here's a look at the latest stages in the xenomorph's gestation (with the next phase definitely expected to be very "interesting"), followed by a look back at some previously released previews for Hulu's Alien: Earth (hitting screens this summer):

Previously shared by FX Networks, that series of "transmission clips" from the USCSS Maginot that introduced us to some of the crew, an adorably smart cat, and some very interesting sights and sounds has now been collected together in one YouTube video – here's a look:

And here's the FX Networks trailer that aired during the Oscars and was released the following day (including a look at Olyphant, who reportedly plays Wendy's mentor trainer, a synth named Kirsh), with Alien: Earth spotlighted at around the 00:40 mark:

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The upcoming FX on Hulu series stars Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Adrian Edmondson, Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida.

In addition, Alien: Earth stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

