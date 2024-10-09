Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Big Little Lies, reese witherspoon

Big Little Lies EP/Star Reese Witherspoon Offers Season 3 Update

HBO's Big Little Lies star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon shared an update on how things are developing with the third season.

If you're a fan of HBO and David E. Kelley's Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley-starring Big Little Lies who was hoping for a third season, this year has been a pretty good one for you – though Kidman technically got the word out in November 2023 that a third season was in development. Since that time, we've had periodic updates from Kidman, Witherspoon, executive Casey Bloys, and others, signaling that work was rolling along. Back in June of this year, Kidman and Witherspoon took part in a Vanity Fair piece where the two were given an opportunity to interview each other on a wide range of topics where they noted that work was going "fast and furious." Speaking with E! News, Witherspoon offered another update on where things stand and more.

"Nicole [Kidman] and I have been waiting. We're in waiting for [author] Liane Moriarty. She's going to be turning in something very soon. We're back to the original author, and we're going to go back to the original characters," Witherspoon shared. Though making it clear that no specifics are in play until they hear from author Liane Moriarty ("I don't know yet, I haven't read it yet"), Witherspoon shared one "exciting" possibility about the third season taking place a number of years after the second season. "I think the kids are probably a little bit older now, so that might add another element," she shared regarding the show's main cast and their respective children.

The second season of HBO's Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon as Madeline Martha Mackenzie, Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright, Shailene Woodley as Jane, Laura Dern as Renata Klein, Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie Carlson, Meryl Streep as Mary Louise Wright, Adam Scott as Ed Mackenzie, James Tupper as Nathan Carlson, Jeffrey Nordling as Gordon Klein, and Douglas Smith as Corey Brockfield. Additional cast members include Robin Weigert (Dr. Amanda Reisman), Crystal Fox (Elizabeth Howard), Sarah Sokolovic (Tori Bachman), P.J. Byrne (Principal Nippal), Merrin Dungey (Detective Adrienne Quilnlan), and Mo McRae (Michael Perkins). Directed and executive produced by Andrea Arnold (Red Road, Fish Tank, Wuthering Heights, American Honey, Wasp), HBO's Big Little Lies features teleplays by Kelley, based on the universe created by bestselling author Liane Moriarty.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!