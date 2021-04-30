Girl In The Woods: Peacock Sets Horror Series; Krysten Ritter Directs

Peacock has recently ordered a series based on the CryptTV short film, Girl In The Woods, and has a big name behind directing, Krysten Ritter, from the popular Jessica Jones series from Netflix. The original short film premiered last year and starred Kal Penn and Peyton List, and it was a sequel to the first film in 2018, The Door in the Woods. The main character of Carrie, played by List, receives a mentorship from Penn's character, Arthur Dean, after learning she'll have to defend herself against dark forces making their way from other dimensions. These monsters and dark forces have a history of attacking and killing those in her town and now she fights back in the short film. A tale of revenge and redemption, the series should be expanding upon the short film's initial storyline. The short may have been only around 17 minutes long, but a lot of creative forces appear to be joining alongside the upcoming series.

Girl in the Woods is set to be eight episodes on the streaming platform of Peacock by NBC. The cast will be different from the short film. This is a big deal for the CrypTV company, with this being the biggest since their launch back in 2015 by Eli Roth and Jack Davis. Ritter has experience in directing from season three of Jessica Jones, so the upcoming Girl in the Woods will feature her directing skills for the first four episodes including the pilot. CryptTV will still be involved, as will Davis and Darren Brandl as executive producers. The rest of the Girl in the Woods will be directed by Jacob Chase who worked on Come Play. The writing portion of the series will be led by head writer Casey Modderno, who worked on The Birch. An exciting and cryptic story is headed to Peacock in the future and it looks scary good. Let us know in the comments below if you're excited for Girl in the Woods!