Big Sky: Dead to Me Star Valerie Mahaffey Joins ABC Drama-Thriller

Dead to Me star Valerie Mahaffey will be heading out to Big Sky country, joining the cast of David E. Kelley's (Big Little Lies) upcoming ABC drama-thriller. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, the series sees Mahaffey joining Katheryn Winnick (Vikings), Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us), Ryan Phillippe (Shooter), and more, in what vibes like a mash-up of Ozark, True Detective, and Twin Peaks. Mahaffey's Helen Pergman is a meticulous parent, weathering the ups and downs of a contentious relationship with her live-at-home adult son, Ronald (Brian Geraghty).

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

ABC's Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie, with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt. The series is executive produced by Kelley, Box, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, and Paul McGuigan, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the award-winning studio unit of the global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.