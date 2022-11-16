Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Ep. 8 Preview: Body Found; Ackles BTS

With only hours to go until the newest episode of ABC's Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, Jensen Ackles & Reba McEntire-starring Big Sky: Deadly Trails hits our screens, we shared a preview of what's ahead for S03E08 "Duck Hunting" (and we have a new one waiting for you below). But before we get to that, we got a chance to check in with Ackles via Instagram as she shared some personal looks that included a look at life behind the scenes of the series.

"Just a few recent shots of life in New Mexico and some BTS on the set of [ABC's Big Sky] (except for the one with the "Big Sky" sign… that was in Kansas City, but whatever…you get the point) Happy Wednesday," Ackles wrote in the caption of his Instagram post sharing some very cool behind-the-scenes looks:

And in the following preview that was released earlier today, Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Beau (Ackles) find a body down by the chimney rocks, but we're not sure how to gauge Jenny's reaction:

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 8 "Duck Hunting" Preview

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 8 "Duck Hunting": The investigation for the killer continues as Jenny and Beau confine the campers to the campsite in an effort to unravel their lies. Meanwhile, Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Cormac's (Luke Mitchell) romance heats up, leading Cormac to confess his parents might not be as innocent as they want others to believe. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Ryan O'Nan, here's a look at the recently-released preview images and the previously-released promo for "Duck Hunting":

Here's a Look at Who's Who & What's What

Rosanna Arquette (Ratched), Luke Mitchell (Blindspot), Seth Gabel (Salem), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost), Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1), Madalyn Horcher (Gracepoint), and Rex Linn (Young Sheldon) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Also, J. Anthony Pena and Jamie-Lynn Sigler have been promoted to series regulars. Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan & Box and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky moved to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner and executive-produces alongside Kelley.