Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: free comic book day, hulk, Hulk War, Infernal Hulk

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Hulk War And Hulk: Infernal Rage

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Hulk War and Hulk: Infernal Rage are teased as the nature of the new world is made clearer...

Article Summary Hulk: Infernal Rage sets the stage for Hulk War, bridging Infernal Hulk’s chaos to Marvel’s monster-filled 2027 event.

Infernal Hulk #6 teases Tony Stark’s Hellbuster Armor as Iron Man prepares to face the Eldest-controlled Hulk.

Free Comic Book Day spoilers reveal Hulk War spreading beyond Hulk.

The Eldest’s Age of Monsters escalates toward Hulk War,

Hulk War is coming in 2027. But before that we have the bridge between Infernal Hulk and Hulk War, namely Hulk: Infernal Rage, being teased in last week's Infernal Hulk #6 and this weekend's Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day.

We noted tomorrow's Infernal Hulk #6 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorham, had a "Foreshadowing" cover, teasing what is to come in the title, with Tony Stark arriving in his Holy Hulkbuster Armour.

But also with the Foreshadowing Cover by Juan Ferreyra, saying, "My Variant Cover for Infernal Hulk #6, this is supposed to be Tony Stark!"

This Tony Stark in this Hulkbuster armour, going against The Eldest, the dark god that has possessed the Hulk's body… The Hulk Trilogy so far has seen horror elements, ancient monsters, and a confrontation with the Eldest, which saw him tear Bruce Banner and the Hulk apart, and possess Hulk's body to create an "Infernal Hulk", launch an "Age of Monsters" by turning soldiers into a monster army, and recruit long-buried monsters to its cause… and here is what Free Comic Book Day will reveal…

We have a Fantastic Four Baxter Building in flames, rubble and goo..And, through the streets of New York City, a giant, monstrous, red and blue spider carrying the corpse of a Spider-Man beneath it, alongside the Tony Stark Monster seen on that cover…

A crucified Captain America. A winged, skull-masked Harpy. A massive brain in a one-eyed receptacle in The Vision's colours. And an Invisible Woman, who seems more like a portal to a cruel dimension. Are these the heroes transformed into a monster army for The Infernal Hulk? Or are these more elder gods, transformed into figures closer to Marvel's heroes to try and find a new audience, new worshippers? Either way, these are Ancient God Avengers, and it can't end well…

This is where Hulk War is heading. It's not just the Hulk at war, it seems, but the very gods themselves…

Infernal Hulk #6 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

INTRODUCING THE HELLBUSTER ARMOR! When Infernal Hulk pushes Earth's Mightiest Heroes to the brink, IRON MAN leads an overpowered strike force to level the Living City and end the Age of Monsters forever. Will Tony's new HELLBUSTER ARMOR and the spear of the ONE ABOVE ALL be enough to keep him alive against the INFERNAL HULK? Or will he be corrupted like all the others?

INTRODUCING THE HELLBUSTER ARMOR! When Infernal Hulk pushes Earth's Mightiest Heroes to the brink, IRON MAN leads an overpowered strike force to level the Living City and end the Age of Monsters forever. Will Tony's new HELLBUSTER ARMOR and the spear of the ONE ABOVE ALL be enough to keep him alive against the INFERNAL HULK? Or will he be corrupted like all the others? AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026

Written by JOE KELLY, AL EWING & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., IBAN COELLO & NIC KLEIN

Cover by DIKE RUAN

The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish!

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