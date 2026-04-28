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Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Hulk War And Hulk: Infernal Rage

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Hulk War and Hulk: Infernal Rage are teased as the nature of the new world is made clearer...

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Article Summary

  • Hulk: Infernal Rage sets the stage for Hulk War, bridging Infernal Hulk’s chaos to Marvel’s monster-filled 2027 event.
  • Infernal Hulk #6 teases Tony Stark’s Hellbuster Armor as Iron Man prepares to face the Eldest-controlled Hulk.
  • Free Comic Book Day spoilers reveal Hulk War spreading beyond Hulk.
  • The Eldest’s Age of Monsters escalates toward Hulk War,

Hulk War is coming in 2027. But before that we have the bridge between Infernal Hulk and Hulk War, namely Hulk: Infernal Rage, being teased in last week's Infernal Hulk #6 and this weekend's Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day.

The Road To Hulk War Iron Man Spoilers
Infernal Hulk #6 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

We noted tomorrow's Infernal Hulk #6 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorham, had a "Foreshadowing" cover, teasing what is to come in the title, with Tony Stark arriving in his Holy Hulkbuster Armour.

The Road To Hulk War Iron Man Spoilers
Infernal Hulk #6 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

But also with the Foreshadowing Cover by Juan Ferreyra, saying, "My Variant Cover for Infernal Hulk #6, this is supposed to be Tony Stark!"

Is This What Tony Stark Will Look Like In Hulk War?
Infernal Hulk #6 (2026) cover by Juan Ferreyra

This Tony Stark in this Hulkbuster armour, going against The Eldest, the dark god that has possessed the Hulk's body… The Hulk Trilogy so far has seen horror elements, ancient monsters, and a confrontation with the Eldest, which saw him tear Bruce Banner and the Hulk apart, and possess Hulk's body to create an "Infernal Hulk", launch an "Age of Monsters" by turning soldiers into a monster army, and recruit long-buried monsters to its cause… and here is what Free Comic Book Day will reveal…

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Hulk War
Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Hulk War

We have a Fantastic Four Baxter Building in flames, rubble and goo..And, through the streets of New York City, a giant, monstrous, red and blue spider carrying the corpse of a Spider-Man beneath it, alongside the Tony Stark Monster seen on that cover…

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Hulk War
Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Hulk War

A crucified Captain America. A winged, skull-masked Harpy. A massive brain in a one-eyed receptacle in The Vision's colours. And an Invisible Woman, who seems more like a portal to a cruel dimension. Are these the heroes transformed into a monster army for The Infernal Hulk? Or are these more elder gods, transformed into figures closer to Marvel's heroes to try and find a new audience, new worshippers? Either way, these are Ancient God Avengers, and it can't end well…

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Hulk War
Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Hulk War

This is where Hulk War is heading. It's not just the Hulk at war, it seems, but the very gods themselves…

Phillip Kennedy Johnson To Launch Hulk War In 2027

  • Infernal Hulk #6 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham
    INTRODUCING THE HELLBUSTER ARMOR! When Infernal Hulk pushes Earth's Mightiest Heroes to the brink, IRON MAN leads an overpowered strike force to level the Living City and end the Age of Monsters forever. Will Tony's new HELLBUSTER ARMOR and the spear of the ONE ABOVE ALL be enough to keep him alive against the INFERNAL HULK? Or will he be corrupted like all the others?
  • AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026
    Written by JOE KELLY, AL EWING & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON
    Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., IBAN COELLO & NIC KLEIN
    Cover by DIKE RUAN
    The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish!
Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Hulk War
Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: Hulk War

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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