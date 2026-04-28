Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, anne hathaway, Colleen Hoover, dakota johnson, josh hartnett, verity

Verity: Teaser Trailer And First Images From Colleen Hoover Adaptation

Colleen Hoover fans are very excited tonight, as Amazon MGM Studios released the first images and teaser trailer for Verity.

Article Summary Verity gets its first teaser trailer from Amazon MGM, kicking off major buzz for the Colleen Hoover adaptation.

Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett lead Verity, directed by Michael Showalter.

Verity looks poised to become a major box office draw, following the breakout success of It Ends With Us.

Amazon MGM’s Verity heads to theaters on October 2 as one of fall’s biggest must-watch releases.

Verity has a new teaser trailer and images from Amazon MGM Studios tonight. This is the latest Colleen Hoover adaptation, and outside of It Ends With Us, the most anticipated. It stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Brady Wagner, and id directed by Michael Showalter, from a script by Nick Antosca. Amazon MGM was wise to snatch the rights to this particular book, as it is one of Hoover's most beloved and biggest sellers, and if It Ends With Us taught us anything, that could mean big money at the box office.

Verity Has The Opportunity To Be Huge

Adapted from Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, this seductive, psychological thriller follows renowned author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway) and Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for Verity. After Lowen uncovers what appears to be Verity's chilling autobiographical notes, she wrestles with the disturbing and twisted confessions about Verity's husband, Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), and finds it hard to separate fiction from reality, manipulation from attraction, and opportunity from obsession. Based on the book by Colleen Hoover. Produced by: Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Stacey Sher, Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick, Anne Hathaway, Colleen Hoover. Executive Producers: Kerry Orent, Dakota Johnson, Lauren Levine.

I am expecting big things from this at the box office. So is Amazon MGM, but I am getting the same vibes as I was with It Ends With Us, talking with people in the book world. The cast is amazing, the creative team is as good as you could hope for- I am a big fan of Antosca and his previous work. For me, this is the fall's biggest can't-miss release. It releases in theaters on October 2.

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