Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Eps. 9 & 10 Overviews: Diner Attack?

Okay, by now, you know that ABC's Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, Jensen Ackles & Reba McEntire-starring Big Sky: Deadly Trails will be taking this week off for Thanksgiving (sorry, rest of the world). But with a holiday built around the idea of giving thanks coming up, it seems only fitting that ABC shows its "thanks" for all of the support fans have given the show by sharing a look at what's to come heading into the midseason break. What follows are official episode overviews for November 30th's S03E09 "Where There's Smoke There's Fire" (as well as a promo) & December 7th's "A Thin Layer of Rock." Our two biggest takeaways? First, Emily (Cree Cicchino) is going to be putting herself more & more in the line of fire… and that makes us nervous. Second, the line, "…a deadly attack at the diner changes everything," has that ominous ring to it that you would expect from a jaw-dropping midseason finale. Let's take a look…

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 9 "Where There's Smoke There's Fire": Jenny (Winnick) and Beau (Ackles) investigate the mysterious death of a rookie smokejumper while Cassie (Bunbury) picks apart Walter's (Seth Gabel) story, convinced something isn't adding up. Meanwhile, Emily (Cicchino) finds herself at Dewell and Hoyt while trying to keep busy, and Sunny (McEntire) and Buck (Rex Linn) work to put themselves back together after Walter's arrest, leading her to reveal her biggest secret to Cormac (Luke Mitchell) and testing his allegiance in the process. The episode was penned by Kyle Long & Brian McCauley Johnson.

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 10 "A Thin Layer of Rock": Jenny and Beau investigate the untimely disappearance of a missing groom from a wedding while Cassie enlists the help of Denise (Dedee Pfeiffer) and Beau's daughter Emily to unravel the lies surrounding Walter and Sunny Day Excursions. As the truth is revealed, Cassie finds herself in more danger than ever, and Sunny makes an unlikely alliance to save her family. Then, a deadly attack at the diner changes everything.

Rosanna Arquette (Ratched), Luke Mitchell (Blindspot), Seth Gabel (Salem), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost), Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1), Madalyn Horcher (Gracepoint), and Rex Linn (Young Sheldon) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Also, J. Anthony Pena and Jamie-Lynn Sigler have been promoted to series regulars. Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan & Box and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky moved to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner and executive-produces alongside Kelley.