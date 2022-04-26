Big Sky S02E16 "Keys to the Kingdom" Preview: Jenny Has Her Suspicions

After giving viewers close to a month to process everything, ABC's Katheryn Winnick & Kylie Bunbury-starring mystery drama Big Sky hits the ground running next week (May 5th, to be precise) when it returns with S02E16 "Keys to the Kingdom." And let's just say that there's a whole lot of mistrust in this chapter for everyone to get a piece. First, Jenny (Winnick) senses Travis (Logan Marshall-Green) isn't himself- and when you check out the promo below, you'll get a better idea as to why. Then on our "big bad" side, Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber) are arching more than a few brows over what their father Veer (Bernard White) and Alicia (Constance Zimmer) might be planning. And don't get us started on the tough spot that Cassie (Bunbury), Jerrie (Jesse James Keitel) & Lindor (Omar Metwally) find themselves in. But all of that will change in a hot second when violence finds its way to Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher). Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for next week's return"

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 16 "Keys to the Kingdom": Relationships are put to the test all over town as Jenny senses something is off with Travis; Ren and Jag's suspicions of their father and Alicia grow; and Cassie, Jerrie and Lindor find themselves at a crossroads.

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.