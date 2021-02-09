Big Sky Season 1 Preview: Ronald on the Run; What's Rick's Real Deal?

You really have to give it to ABC's Big Sky, because they never seem to run out of twists and turns to throw at Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick). By now, we thought the pair would've been able to close this case by now- but not when you're talking about a case that a ton more far-reaching than anyone (especially the viewers) realize. Ronald's (Brian Geraghty) still on the run and feeling desperate- and as we saw last week, he's willing to eliminate anything or anyone that puts him in line with getting caught. But is it the end of the road for him with this week's "The End is Near"? And it looks like you can't keep a bad Rick (John Carroll Lynch) down- not only is he still alive, but he's shielded by "memory loss" as well as a lawyer who seems really committed to their client (Hmmm…). With that in mind and with an episode title that doesn't bode well for at least one person, here's a look at the preview images, promo, and episode overview for Big Sky:

Big Sky Season 1, Episode 8 "The End is Near": Cassie and Jenny grow more suspicious of the circumstances with every visit to the hospital, while Ronald finds himself in a precarious situation thanks to a nosy paperboy. With his back against the wall, Ronald will have to address his inner demons and decide just how far is too far. Written by Morenike Balogun and directed by Hanelle Culpepper.

ABC's Big Sky stars Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy and John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski. Guest starring in "A Good Day to Die" is Brooke Smith as Merilee Legarski, Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell, and Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell. Patrick Gallagher guest stars as Sherriff Tubb.

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Based on the series of books by Box, Big Sky is executive produced by Box, Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Signature and Touchstone Television.