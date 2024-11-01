Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Billy Eichner, Billy on the Street, kamala harris

Billy on the Street: Elena Offers Her Closing Message on VP Harris

Billy on the Street host Billy Eichner recruited none other than Elena to offer her closing message in support of VP Kamala Harris.

Earlier this week, Billy Eichner grabbed his mic, a comfortable pair of shoes, and Will Ferrell before blowing the dust off Billy on the Street for a special edition in support of Vice-President Kamala Harris and to defeat ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump. Sporting t-shirts that they better start selling soon that read "Loud White Men for Kamala," Eichner and Ferrell hit the streets to see how many people would have sex with a Trump voter, if they're all set to vote on November 5th (or if they voted already), what they think of Ferrell's filmography, and much more. But now, Eichner is dialing things up to a "Spinal Tap"-loving 11 – bringing out his ex-archnemesis and "Street" icon Elena to offer a closing message on why folks should vote for VP Harris and the things that she doesn't like about Trump.

Here's a look at Eichner with Elena, offering her closing message as America heads into voting day on Tuesday, November 5th (and head on over to Vote Save America to learn how to volunteer for the final weekend push):

Billy on the Street icon ELENA is back with her closing message on this election! Go to https://t.co/7sPtc7pFTc and volunteer this weekend!! pic.twitter.com/NfSySLJi10 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Billy on the Street has Eichner take to the streets of New York to ask pedestrians questions about pop culture, usually using recurring games like "For A Dollar" and "Quizzed in the Face" and sometimes accompanied by a celebrity guest. Some past celebrity guests have included Tina Fey (30 Rock), Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Aziz Ansari (Master of None), John Oliver (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver), Seth Rogen (Pineapple Express), Will Ferrell (The Other Guys), Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) and Jon Hamm (Mad Men). Created and executive-produced by Eichner through the comedy website Funny or Die, Billy on the Street aired its first three seasons on Fuse from 2011-2014. The series moved to truTV in 2015 for its fourth and fifth seasons, ending its run in 2017 (but finding new life on digital platforms before going into hibernation in 2019). The series would go on to be nominated in 2017 for the Emmy for Best Variety-Sketch Series for the Hamm episode:

In an interview with Vanity Fair from a few years back, Eichner alluded to the idea that Billy on the Street was an evolving thing and that some type of change was inevitable. "My gut tells me that 'Billy on the Street' has always been a bit of an evolving animal," he told the publication. "It started off in segments in my live show, then became segments online, then became a long-form show on one network, then moved to another network, but still had pieces going viral all the time . . . I want to meet my fans where they are, so it's certainly not going away. I would hate for it to go away. I don't know if it's going to take up as much space in my brain as it used to, as much time in my schedule as it used to, but I think it will continue to be a part of my life, and I just have to weave it into all of the other things I'm trying to do."

