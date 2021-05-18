Black Lightning Series Finale Trailer: It's Time for The Final Strike

So some bad news for fans of The CW's Black Lightning heading into next week's series finale (already bad news as it is). Jefferson (Cress Williams) is dead at the hands of big bad Tobias Whale (Marvin Jones III). The good news/ Based on what you're about to see from the following preview images and promos (regular and extended editions), Jefferson gets a whole lot better- and just in time. Because after four seasons, the battle for Freeland comes down to this. And while the team takes the fight to Tobias's forces, it's going to end with a standoff between Jefferson and Tobias. And only one of them is walking away from it." Here's a look at "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closure"- with The CW's Black Lightning ending its run on Monday, May 24:

Black Lightning Season 4, Episode 13 "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closure": "BLACK LIGHTNING" SERIES FINALE – After four seasons, the game-changing, relevant and electrifying series comes to an end. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway, and Chantal Thuy star. The episode was written by Charles D. Holland and directed by Salim Akil.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Black Lightning | Season 4 Episode 13 | Closure Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9VMosrnjLo)

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man with many faces. He is a former Olympic athlete, respected educator and a father of two. He is also Black Lightning, superpowered protector of the fictional city of Freeland with the ability to sense and harness electricity. Jefferson is not the only one with powers and multiple faces.

His oldest daughter, Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams), is a medical student, health clinic volunteer and dedicated social activist. She is also the superhero known as Thunder who possesses the ability to drastically increase her density, giving her invulnerability and super strength for as long as she can hold her breath. Finally, Jefferson's youngest daughter, Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain), is a fiery teen who inherited her father's athletic gifts but not his desire to be an athlete. Jennifer also inherited superpowers. Her body generates pure electrical energy and she possesses the potential to be more powerful than Anissa or Jefferson and is known as Lightning. Lynn Stewart (Christine Adams) is Jefferson's ex-wife but they are still very much in love in addition to sharing the load as co-parents. She's also an expert in metahuman medicine.

Together, the Pierce family faces the challenges of a declined urban community, including a war between a menacing gang that calls itself The 100, and a criminal cartel backed by the Pierce family's nemesis, the infamous gangster, Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III). Fortunately, the family has allies in their fight, Jefferson's surrogate father and a former covert superspy, Peter Gambi (James Remar).

The CW's Black Lightning stars Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning, Nafessa Williams as Anissa Pierce/Thunder/Blackbird, James Remar as Peter Gambi, Christine Adams as Lynn Pierce, Marvin Jones III as Tobias Whale, Jordan Calloway as Khalil Payne/Painkiller, and Chantel Thuy as Grace Choi. Produced by Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television, the series is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil, Sarah Schechter, Oz Scott, Charles D. Holland, and Pat Charles.