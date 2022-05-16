Black Mirror Reportedly Returning to Netflix for Season 6 [UPDATE]

Back in September 2020, Cathy Payne, head of Banijay Rights (the distribution arm of the company that pretty much controls the future of the global phenomenon) was asked about the possibility of a sixth season of the Netflix anthology series Black Mirror and if series creator Charlie Brooker & Annabel Jones would be involved. Though the response at the time involved phrases like "exploring a few options" and "different models," things had been pretty quiet on the front over the past two years. Well, it looks like that's about to change with Variety reporting exclusively that a new season is in the works and that "casting is now underway." Though Netflix & Banijay Rights have not commented on the report, the new season sees Banijay Rights licensing the rights to Netflix and Brooker & Jones through their Broke and Bones production banner. From what sources are reporting (sorry, no specific details on characters or storylines), the sixth season will have more episodes than the fifth season (though at three, that's not that high of a bar to clear) and that the new season will be "even more cinematic in scope" with a continued push to teat each chapter as its own "individual film." [UPDATE 8:43 am ET: Deadline Hollywood is confirming the show's return]

Now here's a look back at an official trailer and overview for the previous season (and let's see if we learn more about the show's return between now and Netflix's "Geeked Week" during the first week of June:

The fifth season of Black Mirror was made up of three episodes that included "Smithereens"(Andrew Scott, Damson Idris, and Topher Grace), focusing on a cab driver with an agenda whose life spins out of control after picking up a special passenger. "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too" (Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice, and Madison Davenport) focused on a lonely teenager who wants to connect with her favorite pop star – and a pop star who feels as if she's living another life. "Striking Vipers" (Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, and Ludi Lin) focused on two college friends who reconnect after a number of years, but a sequence of events unfold that could alter both of their lives forever.

Netflix's Black Mirror offers a futuristic and occasional dystopian take on humanity's relationship with technology in a number of settings and environments, similarly depicted in shows like The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits, and others. The Emmy-award winner has featured a number of high-profile actors over the course of its four-season-and-specials run: Hayley Atwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jon Hamm, Hannah John-Kamen, Jodie Whittaker, Mackenzie Davis, Domhnall Gleeson, and others. Black Mirror was created and written by Brooker, with Jones serving as executive producer.