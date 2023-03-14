Blade Runner 2099: Jeremy Podeswa Directing Amazon Series Pilot Jeremy Podeswa (Station 11, Game of Thrones) has been tapped to direct the pilot for Amazon's Blade Runner 2099 limited series.

Back in September 2022, we learned that the "Blade Runner" universe would be expanding beyond the original 1982 film & 2017 follow-up Blade Runner 2049 (as well as Adult Swim's animated series, Blade Runner: Black Lotus), with Amazon's Prime Video giving a pilot green light for the live-action limited series Blade Runner 2099. Now, we're learning that Jeremy Podeswa (HBO Max's Station 11, HBO's Game of Thrones) has joined the project to direct the pilot, as well as serve as a producing director and as an executive producer. Podeswa, Ridley Scott, showrunner Silka Luisa (Shining Girls), and Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove & Broderick Johnson are executive-producing the series along with Michael Green (writer, Blade Runner 2049), Ben Roberts, and Cynthia Yorkin, as well as Scott Free Productions' David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger, Frank Giustra, and Isa Dick Hackett. Tom Spezialy has joined the writers' room and will also serve as an executive producer on the limited series.

"The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we're excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers," said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, when news of the project was first announced. "We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors."

Kosove & Johnson added, "We are delighted to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon. And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created. Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott's brilliant vision for Blade Runner 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve's follow-up sequel, Blade Runner 2049, then became one of the best-reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner."