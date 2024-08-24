Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: amazon, blade runner, blade runner 2049, blade runner 2099, Blue Eye Samurai, michael green, michelle yeoh, netflix, prime video

Blade Runner 2099 "Looks Amazing"; Series Scripts "Fantastic": Green

Blade Runner 2049 co-writer Michael Green (Blue Eye Samurai) updated how things are looking with Prime Video's Blade Runner 2099 series.

Michael Green is one of the great Hollywood success stories over the past 25 years since his start on ABC's Cupid and HBO's Sex and the City in 1998. He worked his way up through TV, including stints on the WB's Smallville and Everwood and NBC's Heroes and Kings. After the underperforming Warner Bros' Green Lantern (2011), a favorite target of Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds, Green would work on ABC's The River before taking a break, then returning for ABC's The Oscars in 2012. Of course, 2017 brought Logan, regarded by many to be star Hugh Jackman's best performance as the character. Aside from developing American Gods for STARZ, Green helped develop the Philip K. Dick franchise starting with Blade Runner 2049, which starred Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, and its shorts. Coincidentally, it's the second IP the writer worked on that was also associated with original Blade Runner (1980) director Ridley Scott after his work on Alien Covenant (2017). While promoting his Netflix series Blue Eyed Samurai, Green spoke with Bleeding Cool to clarify his involvement in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video limited series sequel Blade Runner 2099.

Blade Runner 2099: Michael Green on Taking a Step Back Creatively

Green not only worked on the 2017 Denis Villeneuve sequel, co-writing the screenplay with Hampton Fancher, but he also developed the shorts 2048: Nowhere to Run, which starred Dave Bautista, and 2036: Nexus Dawn, which starred Jared Leto. When asked if he was involved in a creative capacity, "I am a producer on the show. I am a non-writing producer," Green said. "The show is created and run by [Showrunner] Silke Luisa, who is a brilliant writer, and her scripts are fantastic. They are shooting it right now, and it looks amazing. I'm excited for the world to see what she has cooked up."

Blade Runner 2099 will star Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Star Trek: Section 31), Hunter Schafer (Euphoria, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Dimitri Abold (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy), Katelyn Rose Downey (The Nun II), and Daniel Rigby (Renegade Nell). Johnny Harris, Amy Lennox, Sheila Atim, and Matthew Needham are joining as recurring cast. Joining Green to serve as executive producers are Scott, Luisa, Alcon Entertainment's Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker & Clayton Krueger from Scott Free, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Guistra, Isa Dick Hackett, Tom Spezialy, and Richard Sharkey. Blue Eye Samurai is now streaming on Netflix.

