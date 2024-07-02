Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, blade runner 2099, preview, prime video

Blade Runner 2099: Prime Video's Michelle Yeoh-Starrer Adds 8 to Cast

Prime Video's Michelle Yeoh & Hunter Schafer-starring Blade Runner 2099 is welcoming Dimitri Abold, Katelyn Rose Downey, and more to the cast.

The cast of Prime Video's upcoming live-action Blade Runner 2099 limited series just grew in a big way earlier today. With production currently underway in Prague and set to move to Barcelona, the streaming series has tapped Dimitri Abold (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy), Katelyn Rose Downey (The Nun II) and Daniel Rigby (Renegade Nell) as series regulars. In addition, Johnny Harris (A Gentleman in Moscow), Amy Lennox (Only Child), Sheila Atim (The Woman King), and Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon) have joined the cast as recurring guest stars. The eight joins a cast that includes Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Star Trek: Section 31) – reportedly as Olwen, "a replicant near the end of her life" – and Hunter Schafer (Euphoria, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes).

"We are delighted to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon. And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created. Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott's brilliant vision for 'Blade Runner' 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve's follow-up sequel, 'Blade Runner 2049,' then became one of the best-reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner," Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson shared when news of the series heading to Amazon's Prime Video was first announced in September 2022.

Ridley Scott, showrunner/writer Silka Luisa (Shining Girls), and Alcon Entertainment co-founders Kosove & Johnson are executive-producing Blade Runner 2099 along with Michael Green (writer, Blade Runner 2049), Alcon's head of television Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker & Clayton Krueger from Scott Free, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, Isa Dick Hackett, Tom Spezialy, and Richard Sharkey. Jonathan van Tulleken (Shōgun) directs the first two episodes and also executive-produces.

