Alien: Ridley Scott Wasn't Even Asked To Direct The Sequels

Alien director Ridley Scott told Variety that he was "never asked" about sequels to Alien or Blade Runner back in the day, which is crazy.

Alien fans hold Ridley Scott in high regard, as his vision brought our beloved Xenomorphs to life. As far as we know, way back then, he passed the baton to James Cameron, who made the equally classic space action film Aliens. After that, directors like David Fincher were brought in to keep the franchise alive as the years passed until Scott himself returned with Prometheus in 2012. Turns out, as he told Variety, he wanted to return well before that, like immediately after the original 1979 film.

Alien Would Be Such A Different Franchise Now

"I was slow out the starting gate," Scott said. "I mean, I should have done the sequels to 'Alien' and to 'Blade Runner.' You change over the years. At that time, I didn't want to go through it again. So Jim Cameron came in—and then David Fincher—on 'Alien. I'm the author of two franchises. Most directors in Hollywood — certainly, let's say, at my level — don't let that stuff go. But I did 'Alien' as my second movie, so I didn't have much choice. And 'Blade Runner' was my third movie. So, I had no choice because I had very tough partners. It was kind of 'Welcome to Hollywood.' I was never told or asked [about sequels]. You can imagine I wasn't happy."

I wonder what a Ridley Scott sequel to the original Alien would have looked like. Would he have jumped right to the themes and reveals from Prometheus, or would he have just built upon that first film? I am willing to bet that he would not have made an action film in the same vein as the James Cameron film. But it went the way it did. I wouldn't give up Aliens for anything.

Ridley Scott's next film is a sequel, Gladiator II, which will be released on November 22nd. The next film in the Alien franchise is Alien: Romulus, which will be released on August 16th. Scott says it is awesome.

