Bluey Braves Strictly Come Dancing Routine During BBC Children in Need

Beloved character Bluey bravely danced through her Strictly Come Dancing segment during BBC Children in Need 2024 - despite the "scandal."

Beloved cartoon character Bluey danced through her number in the Strictly Come Dancing segment of this year's BBC Children in Need television event while her family is navigating the scandal involving a leaking photo of her father Bandit just last weekend. Bluey danced like a trooper in the segment, backed up by Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez, Johannes Radebe, and Michelle Tsiakkas to perform a playful dance that included easy moves to dance along to so that everyone at home could join in on the fun, including "The Mashed Potato," "The Alligator," and "The Floss." amongst loads more in this specially choreographed jaunty group jive to "Land of 1000 Dances."

Fans are also invited to take part in the Bluey's Dance Mode Challenge and share their moves using the hashtags #DanceWithBlueyChallenge and #BBCChildrenInNeed. For more details on how to get involved and join in the fun, visit the BBC Children in Need – Bluey's Dance Mode Challenge page.

The Bluey Scandal Crisis

This is all well and good, apart from the "bombshell" dropped on SNL in the United States just this weekend. In a sketch, a shocking photo was revealed of Bluey's TV dad, Bandit, allegedly engaging in BDSM outside of the TV series. This is not intended to kink-shame consenting adults in their private lives, and Bandit's private photos were probably stolen and sold to TMZ or something. In the BBC's defense, they could not have known this was coming out. Careers could be ruined over this. Poor Bandit! The family decided that the best way to move forward was for Bluey to go ahead and take part in the Strictly segment, for the kids!

We kid, we kid! The "scandal" is from a sketch from SNL last weekend that explains the full context for that "shocking photo" and what specifically we're talking about. Well, it's only shocking if you're not acquainted with BDSM or Rule 34. If you don't think this is funny, well, nobody will judge you. It's okay. Really. Just don't kink-shame. After all, Bandit was engaging in consensual activity and is a victim of revenge porn.

If you're taking this too seriously, take a load off and go bid on Jodie Whitaker's TARDIS or something while you still can.

