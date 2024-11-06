Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: children in need, doctor who

Doctor Who: Children in Need Auctioning Jodie Whittaker's TARDIS

Jodie Whittaker's TARDIS from her time on Doctor Who will be up for auction as part of this year's BBC Children in Need charity event.

Doctor Who is a major part of BBC's annual Children in Need charity event, and this year is no different. This year, fans will have the chance to bid for Jodie Whittaker's TARDIS, which was used on set in the 2022 New Year's Special Eve of the Daleks. It is the first time a TARDIS from the current era of the TV series has been offered up for auction, with the proceeds going to charity. "Doctor Who has always been about helping others and making the world a better place," Whittaker told The Radio Times. "So it's wonderful that my TARDIS can go on to support BBC Children in Need and make a real difference in children's lives."

The auction starts on Friday, 15th November, at 5 pm GMT and goes on until the same time on Saturday, 23rd November, with the coveted item expected to reach between £10,000 and £20,000 for the annual fundraiser. Propstore is handling the sale. Who doesn't want their own TARDIS? Any fans with way too much money burning up their bank accounts are welcome to bid. We don't know if this includes US or international fans, but you can find out by going to the website when the auction begins. Kylie Minogue's costume from the 2007 Doctor Who Christmas special "Voyage of the Damned" will also be up for auction also on November 15th, but the bidding closes seven hours later at midnight for Astrid Peth's waitress costume. People can bid to dress up as Astrid Perth and hang around the TARDIS.

Also, during Children in Need night, the fifteenth Doctor himself, Ncuti Gatwa, introduces a world-exclusive preview from the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special"Joy to the World" written by Steven Moffat.

Money raised during the 2024 appeal will help BBC Children in Need to continue working in communities across the four nations, funding amazing people in family centers, community spaces, youth clubs, and refuges, homeless shelters, hospices, and helplines. This year, BBC Children in Need is asking the public to make life lighter for children all across the UK.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!