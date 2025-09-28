Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: bobs burgers

Bob's Burgers 300th Episode Preview; Bouchard on Show's Endurance

Along with a preview for FOX's Bob's Burgers' 300th episode, series creator Loren Bouchard discusses the show's lasting legacy.

After 15 seasons and 299 episodes, FOX and series creator Loren Bouchard's Bob's Burgers kicks off Season 16 tonight with its milestone 300th episode. In S16E01: "Grand Pre-Pre-Pre-Opening," Bob and Linda have a tough decision to make, one so important that it has them looking back on their early days when they were just starting the restaurant. "It's a hopeful show about a working-class family with this irrational, creative, barely profitable dream at the heart of it — the restaurant. And because they never age, we'll never know if they'll succeed or they'll fail, but we feel their drive and their fundamental optimism, and that's probably valuable to some folks," Bouchard shared during a recent interview, explaining why the show is as popular now as ever before. "Optimism is an underrated and complicated thing. Cynics can dismiss it, but that's because when it's done poorly in entertainment, it plays like schmaltz. 'Bob's' is about a grittier, deeper hope and how it works for you even in hard times." Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for tonight's episode, followed by a look at the team celebrating Episode 300:

Bob's Burgers Season 16 Episode 1: "Grand Pre-Pre-Pre-Opening" Preview

Bob's Burgers Season 16 Episode 1: "Grand Pre-Pre-Pre-Opening" – BOB AND LINDA ARE ON THE VERGE OF A BIG DECISION ON AN ALL-NEW SEASON PREMIERE AND 300TH EPISODE OF BOB'S BURGERS SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, ON FOX! Bob and Linda are on the verge of a big decision, which brings up memories of when the restaurant first opened. Meanwhile, the kids embark on a new musical project

Emmy Award-winning Bob's Burgers returns for its 16th season. The series centers on the working-class Belcher family — parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) and their three children, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) — who run a seaside New Jersey hamburger restaurant and their adventures interacting with the eccentric members of their community. The animated series is produced by 20th Television Animation. Loren Bouchard created and executive-produced the series. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin also serve as executive producers. Jim Dauterive co-developed the series.

