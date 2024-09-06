Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Bosch, Michael Connelly

Bosch: Legacy: Michael Connelly Addresses Show's End in Heartfelt Post

In a heartfelt post, bestselling author Michael Connelly thanked the show's team and the fans for making both Bosch and "Legacy" a success.

Earlier today, the news hit that Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy would be ending its run beginning March 2025 with the release of the third season. During that final season, Welliver's Harry Bosch will meet up with Maggie Q's Det. Renée Ballard in what will now be a kind of "passing of the torch" within bestselling author Michael Connelly's live-action "Boschverse." In fact, as we previously learned, Jet Wilkinson directed the episode during the third season when Ballard and Bosch meet as a way of keeping things consistent with the first two episodes of the upcoming Ballard series. Though he had a brief statement when the news was first announced, Connelly took to social media to share a longer heartfelt message thanking Welliver, the streamer and studio, and especially the fans for making both the original series and "Legacy" such a huge success.

"I'm happy to announce that the third season of 'Bosch: Legacy' will premiere on Prime in March. I think it's our best yet. It will also be the last season, bringing to a fitting close a 10-season run with this character, played so well by Titus Welliver. But fear not, we are currently in production on the Renée Ballard show. And if you know anything about my books, then you know you have not seen the last of Harry Bosch!" Connelly began the caption to his Instagram post, which included an image of the author with Welliver. "It's been an amazing run with this character so far. There's that over-used phrase 'It takes a village,' so I'll just say it takes at least a whole town to make a show like this. We've had the best people up and down the call sheet. Actors, writers, directors, producers, and all the crew tried to make something special, and they certainly did. I'm very proud of what we did.

Connelly continued, "None of this would have happened without the first name on the call sheet: Titus Welliver. He became the full embodiment of Harry Bosch, and that was the magic that fueled 10 seasons. As the guy who writes the books, I can't tell you how lucky I got when he signed on. It also would have never happened without the support of Amazon, producers like Henrik Bastin and Pieter Jan Brugge, and showrunners Eric Overmyer and Tom Bernardo. But I have to say, the most important part of this was the avalanche of viewers who supported us from episode 1 through 98. Many thanks to all of you. If our work has left any message or impression behind, we hope it's that everybody counts or nobody counts."

Bosch Universe: Renée Ballard Spinoff Gets Prime Video Series Order

Back in November 2023, we learned that Prime Video had given a 10-episode green light to an "Untitled Renée Ballard Project" (with "Untitled J. Edgar Project" still reportedly in development). Connelly is set to executive produce via Hieronymus Pictures alongside Fabel Entertainment – with Michael Alaimo (The Closer, The Man Who Fell To Earth) & Kendall Sherwood (Major Crimes, Your Honor) set as co-showrunners. The third season finale of Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy will serve as a kind of "hand-off" to the spinoff series – with Jet Wilkinson directing the Bosch: Legacy Season 3 finale and the first two episodes of the Ballard series.

The Prime Video spinoff follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

The spinoff series stars Maggie Q, Courtney Taylor (Neon, Abbott Elementary), John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky, American Horror Story), Michael Mosley (The Calling), Rebecca Field (Shameless), Victoria Moroles (Never Have I Ever), Amy Hill (Mom), Ricardo Chavera, (Selena), Noah Bean (Nikita), Alain Uy (Power Book IV: Force), and Hector Hugo (Snowfall). The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin & Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers – with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

