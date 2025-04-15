Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: ballard, Bosch

Bosch: Legacy Previews Maggie Q's Det. Renee Ballard Debut

Along with overviews for Prime Video and Author Michael Connelly's Bosch: Legacy, we have new looks at Maggie Q's Det. Renee Ballard.

This Thursday will be a rollercoaster of emotions for fans of Prime Video and Michael Connelly's "Bosch" Universe. On one hand, we have the final two chapters of Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, and Madison Lintz-starring Bosch: Legacy – and all of the kicks to the feels those are going to bring. But on the other hand, we're also being introduced to the future of the franchise in the form of Maggie Q's Det. Renee Ballard, who viewers will be officially introduced to this week ahead of her upcoming spinoff series. With that in mind, we have three new preview images of Ballard to pass along – as well as the official overviews for S03E09: "Badlands" and S03E10: "Big Dawn."

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 Ep. 9: "Badlands" & Ep. 10: "Big Dawn" Previews

The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers) is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies.

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 Episode 9: "Badlands" – Bosch enlists an old war buddy to bring down Finbar McShane, but Maddie worries her father may cross a dangerous line. Vasquez deals with the emotional fallout of the follow-home cases. Chandler takes charge of a high-stakes case.

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 Episode 10: "Big Dawn" – Bosch clashes with RHD detective Renee Ballard as they attempt to catch the "flower girls" serial killer before another victim is claimed.

Based on Connelly's best-selling novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993), the final season sees Welliver, Rogers, and Lintz also being joined by Stephen A. Chang (Maurice "Mo" Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. "Crate" Moore), Troy Evans (Det. "Barrel" Johnson), Paul Calderon (Det. Jimmy Robertson), Celestino Corneille (DEA Agent Charlie Hovan), and Chris Browning (Preston Borders).

Joining this season are Tommy Martinez (Albert Torres), Andrea Cortes (Victoria Hernandez), Orla Brady (Siobhan Murphy), Michael Reilly Burke (Finbar McShane), Dale Dickey (Sheila Walsh), Manuel Uriza (Zorillo), Chris Bauer (Sheriff Deputy Jack Garrity), Jeremy Glazer (Patrick Currey), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Perry Lopez). In addition, we know that Maggie Q will be introduced as Det. Renee Ballard during the final season, serving as a springboard for the upcoming spinoff series. Stemming from Fabel Entertainment, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy is executive produced by Connelly, Welliver, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, and Pieter Jan Brugge.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!