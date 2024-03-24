Posted in: Amazon Studios, Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Bosch, bosch: legacy, freevee, lincoln lawyer, Michael Connelly, netflix, The Lincoln Lawyer

Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer: Michael Connelly Offers Updates

Bestselling author Michael Connelly offered updates & looks at the filming of the third seasons of Bosch: Legacy and The Lincoln Lawyer.

Article Summary Bosch: Legacy & The Lincoln Lawyer hit midway in filming S3 - but with no release dates yet.

Behind-the-scenes images of both shows' casts offer a sneak peek into production.

New and returning cast members enhance "Bosch: Legacy" S3, based on Connelly's books.

"The Lincoln Lawyer" S3 includes fresh faces and plot based on "The Gods of Guilt".

We've got some good news to pass along regarding filming on the third seasons of Amazon Freevee's Titus Welliver (Harry Bosch)-starring Bosch: Legacy and Netflix's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Mickey Haller)-starring The Lincoln Lawyer. Bestselling author Michael Connelly posted an update to let fans know that both shows have reached their respective halfway points with filming – though no release dates are set yet. Along with the news came behind-the-scenes images of Garcia-Rulfo and Elliott Gould (Legal Siegal) waiting to film on the set of "Lincoln Lawyer" and Welliver going over a scene during the filming of "Legacy."

"Bosch: Legacy" Season 3: Previously, we learned that Tommy Martinez (Good Trouble), Andrea Cortes (The Company You Keep), Orla Brady (Star Trek: Picard), Michael Reilly Burke (Griselda), and Dale Dickey (Horizon) had joined the cast as recurring guest stars. Based on bestselling author Michael Connelly's novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993), the third season focuses on the investigation into the murder of Kurt Dockweiler – one which brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principal characters.

The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch (Welliver) and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers) is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles – while Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies. Martinez has been cast as Albert Torres, with Cortes as Victoria Hernandez. In addition, Brady is set as Siobhan Murphy, with Burke as Finbar McShane and Dickey as Sheila Walsh.

"The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 3: Previously, we learned that Merrin Dungey (The Resident, Big Little Lies) was set as Judge Regina Turner, a former public defender who's younger and more progressive than most judges in the district — but whether that's a benefit to Mickey or not remains to be seen. Allyn Moriyon will make his television debut as Eddie Rojas, a fitness buff (and former babysitter to Mickey's daughter, Hayley) who's in need of a very good lawyer. Luckily, Mickey is able to help and then offers him the opportunity of a lifetime.

John Pirruccello (Barry, The Valet) plays William Forsythe, a seemingly non-threatening prosecutor whom Mickey's excited to go up against. Once the trial starts, however, it's clear that nothing's as it seems. Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (Grimm, The Company You Keep) takes on the role of Adam Suarez, the chief deputy district attorney, to whom prosecutor Andrea Freeman (Yaya DaCosta) reports and is a force to reckon with.

Based on Connelly's fifth novel in the "Lincoln Lawyer" books series (The Gods of Guilt), the ten-episode season also sees Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Yaya DaCosta (Andrea) returning. In addition, Neve Campbell (Maggie), Elliott Gould (Legal Siegal), Krista Warner (Hayley), Fiona Rene (Glory Days), and Devon Graye (Julian La Cosse) are set to recur.

