Bosch: Michael Connelly Thanks Fans, Series Team for 10th Anniversary

In honor of the 10th anniversary of the Bosch pilot, author Michael Connelly posted a message for the fans and the show's creative teams.

Article Summary Bosch celebrates its 10th anniversary with thanks to the fans, the cast, the creative teams, and more.

Michael Connelly previously announced Det. Renée Ballard's return in "The Waiting."

Updates on "Bosch: Legacy" Season 3 filming and future spinoffs.

Titus Welliver praised for portraying Harry Bosch in the series.

The last time we checked in on how things were going over in bestselling author Michael Connelly's "Bosch-verse," there was good news on the literary front. Approximately two months after it was announced that a Renée Ballard-focused series from Prime Video was on the way, Connelly announced that the LAPD Detective would be returning on November 5th in The Waiting – in print, eBook & audiobook. Based on the official overview, Renée Ballard tracks a terrifying serial rapist whose trail has gone cold with the help of the newest volunteer to the Open-Unsolved Unit: Patrol Officer Maddie Bosch, Harry's daughter" (with Connelly adding, "And yes, Harry Bosch is in this new book, too").

But for this go-around, we're shifting our focus back onto the series front – with Bosch: Legacy Season 3 currently filming, the "Untitled Renée Ballard Project" heading to series, and the "Untitled J. Edgar Project" reportedly still in development. But none of this would've been possible if the fans hadn't shown their love & support for 2014's Bosch pilot episode, "Chapter One: 'Tis the Season" (directed by Jim McKay and written by Connelly & Eric Overmyer) – convincing Prime Video to green-light a full season (which would arrive nearly a year later, in February 2015). That decision would grow into a franchise that would result in ten successful seasons (so far) over the course of the original series and spinoff, "Legacy," and two additional spinoffs in development. Now, Connelly has taken to social media to recognize the ten-year-anniversary of the pilot first streaming – thank the fans, series star Titus Welliver, and the folks behind the scenes for bringing Harry Bosch to live-action life.

"Ten years ago today, Amazon debuted the pilot episode of 'Bosch.' Streaming was something new and coming fast, but it was still uncharted territory, and we needed people to watch and rate the show so Amazon would be convinced to go forward with it. Bosch fans did that by the tens of thousands, and now here we are filming the 10th season of the show and its spin-off. That pilot will be followed by 97 other episodes by year's end. The longest-running drama franchise so far in the streaming era. I am still so very grateful to all those who watched, clicked, and helped get us going. It's been quite a run since then, and I think we have delivered a show that fully embodies the spirit and character and accuracy of the books. I couldn't be prouder of it. My thanks also to Titus Welliver and all those on both sides of the cameras who make the show what it is that viewers obviously love." Here's a look at Connelly's post, which also included a look back at the key art poster for the first season's premiere:

"Hard to believe, but we started production today on the 10th season of the Harry Bosch story. Season 3 of 'Bosch: Legacy' is underway," Connelly began the caption to his Instagram post last month, showing Welliver filming as well as the clapper board signaling filming on the third season was underway. "Based on 'Desert Star' (2022) and a lot of new stuff for Maddie Bosch and Money Chandler, it's going to be the best season yet because this cast and crew, the writers and directors, everybody involved in this little village we call a TV show raises the bar every time. There's a reason we are at 10 years and going, and that's it. And it starts at the top with the Number 1 on the call sheet. Titus Welliver is the best. He's the leader, and he's the glue. He's Harry Bosch."

