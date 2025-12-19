Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: boston blue

Boston Blue S01E09 "Collateral Damage": Our Midseason Finale Preview

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue, S01E09: "Collateral Damage."

Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) tackle a tense investigation during the midseason finale of CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Boston Blue. But with a title like S01E09: "Collateral Damage," you know there's going to be a lot more going down. A lot of personal decisions seem to be doing some damage to a lot of folks' professional lives, and we're starting to see some of the fallout from all of it. With that in mind, we've got an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and a pair of sneak peeks for tonight's episode:

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 9 Preview

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 9: "Collateral Damage" – Mae faces public and family backlash over the consequences of her past decisions, while Sarah struggles with guilt that pushes her to take risks in pursuit of justice. At the same time, Lena and Danny dive into a tense homicide case, and Jonah's anger over his father's death threatens to unravel fragile family ties. Directed by Randy Zisk, with a story by Estevan.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

